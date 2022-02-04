Teen Mom Family Reunion: Briana DeJesus says session with Devoin Austin on last episode was ‘magical’

Briana DeJesus says she and Devoin Austin are in a “way better place” after their heated discussion on Teen Mom Family Reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus has faith in her ex, Devoin Austin, after their “magical” session with Dr. Bryant on Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers loved seeing the bond between Briana and Devoin during the last episode.

Earlier in the season, Briana and Devoin attempted to have a conversation with Dr. Bryant to work out their issues, but it turned into a blame game, and Devoin ended up walking away from the session.

During the February 1 episode, however, Briana and Devoin were finally able to speak to each other and work through some years-long issues in their co-parenting relationship.

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Briana DeJesus calls conversation with Devoin Austin ‘very magical’

Now, Briana is speaking out about her and Devoin’s exchange, and she’s proud of the work they’ve both put in.

Sharing her story in an interview with Hollywood Life, Briana admitted that her conversation with Devoin was “magical” and that, moving forward, she’s rooting for her daughter’s father.

“I have faith in Devoin,” Briana told the outlet. “I know Devoin can be a great father, but it’s literally up to him — and just being with him in family therapy, we had such a good time. That conversation was very deep and very, very emotional.”

“I [have] never seen him like that, ever,” Briana continued. “We’ve never even had a conversation, where it ended on a good note. We’ve always had conversations that ended with a screaming match and someone walking off.”

“So it was very, very magical how everything worked out and right now, we’re in a way better place. But again, it takes work — it doesn’t just take one conversation, you know?”

Briana shared that she’s been working through her own issues in therapy, she now sees Devoin in a different light, and she feels that they finally expressed their innermost feelings to each other and felt understood.

Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin have ‘found some peace’

“We found some peace, but you know, trauma will always be there and you know, I’m working through things in therapy myself. But after that conversation, I got to see him in a better light and vice versa,” Briana shared.

The 27-year-old mom of two added, “He got to see where I was coming from and he wasn’t so defensive and he was listening to what I had to say and everything I had to say and even what he had to say. It made a lot of sense and I guess we got to know each other on a deeper level, which was really cool. It was really, really cool.”

Briana isn’t the only one who felt proud of the work she and Devoin put into their session with Dr. Bryant.

Dr. B herself applauded the co-parents on their efforts in a comment on Instagram that read, “Super proud of both @devoinaustin & @_brianadejesus! Can’t wait for everyone to see the result of their work on the next episode. Let’s keep working!”

TMFR viewers loved seeing Briana and Devoin’s exchange as well, calling it a “strong bond.”

Briana and Devoin proved just how far they’ve come in their co-parenting relationship. Following the January 25 episode of TMFR, Briana took to Twitter, sending some love Devoin’s way.

“I love you and I care about u so much. And I appreciate everything u have ever done for nova and Stella!” Briana tweeted to Nova’s father.

Devoin reciprocated the gesture and told his daughter’s mother, “Right back at you! One amazing mother. The girls and I are beyond lucky!!”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.