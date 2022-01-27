Teen Mom Family Reunion: Briana DeJesus responds to Cheyenne Floyd’s dad Kyle insulting her

Briana DeJesus reacted to Cheyenne Floyd’s dad’s comments about her looking “old” and “a little rough around the edges.” Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus responded to the insulting comments that Cheyenne Floyd’s dad Kyle made about her during the most recent episode of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.

MTV debuted two new Teen Mom spinoff shows this season, Family Reunion and Girls’ Night In.

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In is formatted like 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, where Teen Mom OG cast members give commentary on previously aired episodes of Teen Mom 2 from the comfort of their homes.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Cheyenne Floyd’s dad Kyle took center stage during the most recent episode of Girls’ Night In with his colorful commentary.

Cheyenne Floyd’s dad Kyle calls Briana DeJesus ‘old’ and ‘a little rough around the edges’

Kyle didn’t hold back as he watched clips from Teen Mom 2, insulting nearly every cast member as they appeared on the screen. Kyle took shots at Jade Cline’s mom, Leah Messer’s hair, Kail Lowry’s sexuality, and Briana DeJesus’ appearance.

During Briana’s clips, she noted that her then-boyfriend Javi Gonzalez might be perceived as a “little rough around the edges.”

“SHE looks a little rough around the edges,” Kyle said in response, adding, “She looks like she’s 30, though. Why does she look so old? That’s my question.”

Although Cheyenne repeatedly asked her dad not to make mean comments about the cast, he wasn’t fazed, telling Cheyenne, “They’ll edit this part out.”

Now, Briana is responding to Kyle’s comments after a fan brought it to her attention.

During a Q&A in her Instagram Stories, Briana received a question from a follower that read, “What did you think about [Cheyenne’s] dad being so mean to you and the rest of the girls?”

Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Briana claimed she didn’t know about Kyle’s insulting comments, but she was a good sport about it.

“I didn’t watch it but I keep hearing about it,” Briana wrote. “It’s okay. That’s what the show is about!”

Briana tagged Cheyenne and added, “Just hope he’s ready to get his a** flamed when it’s our time 😂😂😂😂@cheynotshy 😂.”

Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

In her next slide, Briana shared one of Cheyenne’s Instagram Story slides in which she shared Briana’s Story. Cheyenne jokingly told Briana, “😂😂 come for him!! Lol he deserves it.”

Briana and Cheyenne currently appear together in Teen Mom Family Reunion, which has given fans of the Teen Mom franchise what they’ve been lacking in the drama department.

TMFR is only a few episodes into the season and fights have already broken out among the cast – and viewers haven’t even witnessed Farrah Abraham’s entrance, so be sure to stay tuned for even more drama.

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on MTV.