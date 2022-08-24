Teen Mom 2: Watch Chelsea Houska transform daughter Aubree’s look in e-girl makeup tutorial

Aubree looked all grown-up after mom Chelsea did her makeup in a tutorial video. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Chelsea Houska’s daughter Aubree is almost a teenager and is growing up before Teen Mom 2 fans’ eyes.

Chelsea shared her personal storyline with Teen Mom 2 viewers for 10 years before deciding to walk away from the franchise in 2020.

Beginning her story during Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant in 2010, Chelsea was a 17-year-old from South Dakota pregnant with her first child. At the time, Chelsea was in a tumultuous relationship with her now-ex and Aubree’s biological father, Adam Lind.

Teen Mom 2 viewers feel as though they watched Aubree grow up on the small screen, watching her story from birth, so they are still interested in following her life.

Although Chelsea is no longer affiliated with the Teen Mom franchise, she still shares plenty of her personal life with her millions of fans on social media, where she has amassed 6.6 million followers on Instagram and 4.7 million followers on TikTok.

Chelsea recently took to TikTok to share two makeup tutorial videos in which she applied a “natural, seventh-grade makeup look” for her preteen daughter.

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska transforms daughter Aubree’s look with e-girl makeup

The 30-year-old mom of four captioned her first video, “Make up with my ALMOST 13 year old 💄 #fyp #makeuptutorial Pt. 1,” and included text in the video which read, “Make up look for my 7th grader.”

Aubree looked adorable in her Harry Styles t-shirt and newly colored hair, which was half blonde and half brown, separated by her middle part. Chelsea also went casual for the video, sporting an oversized Nirvana sweatshirt and smiley-face trucker hat.

Chelsea and Aubree held up the makeup they recently purchased during an Ulta haul before describing which products they used to give Aubree her age-appropriate makeover.

The Downhome DeBoers co-owner skipped using foundation on Aubree but applied some neutral blush, a highlighter stick, and a pink-toned lip pencil. For Aubree’s eye makeup, Chelsea first curled them with an eyelash curler before applying some mascara and waterproof eyeliner.

In the second video, captioned, “Part 2 of doing my daughters make up #fyp #makeuptutorial,” Aubree explained that she was going for an e-girl look, one that combines “emo and punk rock vibes with a playful twist,” according to Makeup.com.

Aubree showed off her finished look at the end of the video, complete with her winged eyeliner, nose highlight, and a subtle pink stain on her lips, the perfect makeup combo for a 12-year-old girl.

Aubree shares a special relationship with mom Chelsea

Aubree is obviously a special person in Chelsea’s life, so special, in fact, that Chelsea and her husband Cole DeBoer named their home decor company, Aubree Says, after her.

Teen Mom fans love the relationship Chelsea shares with her firstborn child and praised the former MTV star for always “hyping up” Aubree.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.