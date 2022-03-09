Teen Mom 2 viewers take sides in feud between Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus after Season 11 premiere

After the Season 11 premiere of Teen Mom 2, viewers took sides in the feud between Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus. Pic credit: MTV

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 premiered on Tuesday night, and viewers took sides in the long-running feud between Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus.

Kail and Briana’s beef dates back to 2017, when Briana first joined the cast of Teen Mom 2. It was this same year that Briana briefly dated Kail’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Since then, the castmates-turned-nemeses have been at each other’s throats on social media, and their feud culminated last summer.

Briana went live on Instagram to accuse Kail of breaking and entering into her baby daddy Chris Lopez’s mother’s house and complained that Kail picked and chose what to film for Teen Mom 2. Shortly after that, Kail filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana.

Briana DeJesus calls Kail Lowry a ‘Karen,’ accuses her of using ‘white privilege’ in lawsuit

During Tuesday night’s Season 11 premiere episode of Teen Mom 2, which was filmed last year, Briana discovered that Kail had filed a lawsuit against her. Briana accused Kail of using “white privilege” and called her a “Karen” after finding out about the lawsuit.

During a self-filmed segment in her car, Briana told the camera, “Kailyn is trying to sue me for [defamation] of character. I don’t even know if I’m saying it right. Um, I got summoned, and I look at who’s trying to summon me, and I laughed.”

“So, um, I guess you would call that white privilege, I don’t know. I guess I would call her a Karen because that’s what she is,” Briana continued. “I’m f**king annoyed at this point. But, whatever… someone needs a storyline, so I guess we’re just gonna take it as it comes.”

After the episode aired, Teen Mom 2 viewers took to Twitter, where they sounded off and took sides in the feud between Kail and Briana. Many disagreed with Briana’s statement about Kail using “white privilege,” and others felt that Kail played the victim.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 viewers take sides in Briana DeJesus, Kail Lowry feud

“Briana you sat on the internet and lied on Kail and so now she’s suing you for [defamation] it’s not white privilege babe,” wrote one Teen Mom 2 viewer on Twitter.

Another penned, “Briana tryna make her and Kailyn’s beef a ‘white privilege’ scenario annoys me. No ma’am, Bri…you earned that s**t.”

“Not briana saying white privilege when what she did was the exact definition of defamation,” commented another fan of the show.

Pic credit: @jadey_jadeeeee/@SayMyJRenee/@chelssc_23/Twitter

Some viewers took aim at Kail and blamed her amid her feud with Briana. “I’ve noticed that teen mom fans will excuse Kail and her BS but when Bri retaliates she’s wrong,” wrote another viewer. “The hypocrisy. They’re both messy.”

Pic credit: @HBIChousewife1/@ATall_why/@VoniVodka/Twitter

One of Kail’s critics felt she used the victim card and took to Twitter to write, “Here goes victim Kail…kail gets treated like the Kail from years ago bc she still acts like the Kail from years ago. She is the one who has chosen to be mean & [hateful] since S1.”

Another viewer felt both Kail and Briana are to blame for their actions. “I actually don’t like how Kail always trying to sue people. But Briana needs to learn a lesson,” they wrote. “This is not high school.”

Briana added fuel to the fire last year when she sent Kail a treadmill, with her reasoning being that Kail needed to run something other than her mouth. Kail called Briana’s gesture “hurtful” as she felt it was a jab at her weight.

However, Briana’s attorney claimed that she didn’t send the treadmill as a form of fat-shaming and called Kail’s reaction “petty.” Kail and Briana’s court date has been pushed back from its originally scheduled January 2022 date. A judge honored the request, but a new date has yet to be set.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.