Teen Mom 2: Vee Rivera says she’s ‘all done’ having husband Jo’s babies

Vee Rivera of Teen Mom 2 says she’s “all done” having babies with husband Jo Pic credit: MTV

Vee Rivera of Teen Mom 2 made it clear that she won’t be having any more babies with her husband, Jo Rivera.

The 29-year-old MTV star and podcast host shared some pictures on Instagram of her family’s vacation to Disney World over the weekend.

She shared a throwback photo from 2017, along with a recent picture taken at the park and told her followers, “Recreating memories to last a lifetime! #treeoflife #2017vs2021 ❤️”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Vee recreated a picture from 2017

In both photos, Vee posed with her daughter, Vivi, whom she shares with Jo, along with Jo’s son, Isaac, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Kail Lowry.

Vee, Vivi, and Isaac recreated their picture from 2017 and posed in the same positions and in the same location, smiling big in both photos.

Vee held Vivi on her right hip while she put her left arm around Isaac’s waist as they posed in front of The Tree of Life at Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Many of Vee’s followers commented on how much the kids have grown and they doted on Vivi and Isaac.

Vee made it clear she’s ‘all done’ having kids

One fan, however, commented, “Next pic you’ll be holding a new born 😍”

Vee shot down the idea of another baby with her comment, “no the hell I won’t sis lmao #alldone.”

Vee said she is “all done” having babies with husband Jo Rivera. Pic credit: @veeautifyme/Instagram

Jo and Vee met in 2011 after she was hired as a model in one of Jo’s music videos. The two welcomed their daughter, Velisse (Vivi) in 2015 and they got married in 2018. Jo’s other baby mama, Kail Lowry, attended their wedding.

Kail and Vee ended up having a rare relationship, given that Vee is now married to Kail’s ex and baby daddy. The two hit it off so well that they decided to co-host their podcast together, aptly named Baby Mamas No Drama.

Vee recently unveiled her wine collection called Vivid Vino. When she isn’t co-hosting a podcast or selling wine, Vee works as a licensed real estate agent, alongside Jo, who owns multiple properties in Delaware.

Earlier this month, Vee refused to answer a question related to her husband. She was responding to an Instagram Q & A when a question popped up that asked, “First kiss?”

Vee hesitated before answering, “Umm… I don’t think my husband is gonna want me to talk about that on here. I was so small. Not small, but, you know? It doesn’t really matter.”

Vee and Jo recently celebrated their tenth anniversary. Vee paid homage to her hubby in a Father’s Day post and said of him, “You are full of compassion, love & strength. I couldn’t be happier to share the life and the kids we have together.”

She added, “You make loving you effortless. You make fatherhood look like a breeze.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.