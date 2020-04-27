Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer claims she was part of a real life fight club

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is spilling a lot of details about her past in her new book. The missive, titled Hope, Grace & Faith, comes out in May. In her biographical work, the reality star reveals she had been part of a fight club in elementary school.

Leah admitted that every day, a fight between two people was arranged. The encounters took place in secret with the hope that the fight club’s activities were not known about among the teachers and other authority figures.

Later, Leah got in trouble with the law because of her fighting.

Leah reveals the rules of the fight club

The fights took place in an empty cabin. Leah wrote hair pulling, kicking, punching, and more happened between the two participants. Apparently, the fights were very physical and probably very dangerous, too.

Leah said the rule of the fight club was that one person would “win” by knocking out the other. Contestants were not allowed to quit.

Leah said that she was in more than two fights and that she won all of the fights in which she was involved.

But, during one fight, she hit her knee cap on a wood surface. Her knee began to bleed and the fight stopped.

For a long time, she said she stopped fighting.

Leah also fought a girl in high school and got suspended for three days

However, during high school, she got into an altercation with another girl.

Do you remember Robbie, the ex-boyfriend that Leah cheated on Corey and Jeremy with? When she was dating him in high school, Leah said another girl was after him. Her mother and grandmother allegedly encouraged Leah to fight the girl.

After doing so, she was reportedly suspended from school for three days. Leah said she was also made to report to an assigned parole officer for six months.

Yikes!

These days, Leah seems so much different as seen when she appears on Teen Mom 2. She has apparently learned her lesson that physical fighting is not the answer to problems.

Hope, Grace & Faith will be released on May 5, 2020. When the book becomes available, even more juicy details are likely to be revealed.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus but it is expected to return to MTV later this year.