Leah Messer’s mom pressured her into sex during teenage game of Spin the Bottle

Leah Messer’s book called Hope, Grace & Faith comes out in May 2020. A source got a copy of the book early and is sharing some excerpts of the book about Leah’s life. In it, there are some shocking stories.

One story describes how Leah’s mom, Dawn Spears pressured her into having sex when she was only 13 years old. However, Leah had apparently already lost her virginity.

Leah says at the time, Dawn and her husband Lee were having problems. Lee would often go out of town, so Dawn would hang out with Leah and her friends.

Leah says her mother didn’t get much of a teenage experience, so she wanted to share that with Leah and her friends. One night, things got strange when Dawn suggested they play Spin the Bottle.

Leah explains the incident in her new book

In the book, Leah explains, “Around that time, she and Lee were going through a rough patch. She had started seeing a therapist who diagnosed her as bipolar (with depression and anxiety), but she wouldn’t take her meds so she was totally unpredictable.”

She continues, “I think she also just didn’t know how to handle having teenage daughters, so she’d either be so strict it was embarrassing or she’d want to hang out and act like she was the young cool mom— which was also embarrassing. There was no middle ground; it was always one extreme or the other.”

One night, Dawn allowed the girls to invite boys over. Leah decided to invite over a boy named Mike who she only casually knew. That night, her mother suggested they play Spin the Bottle and at first the game was fun.

However, at one point Leah says that her mother pushed the bottle so it would point at Leah after Mike spun. Then Dawn pushed Leah and Mike toward Leah’s bedroom and locked them inside.

Years later, Leah’s mom Dawn has reportedly apologized

Leah admits that she didn’t want to have sex with Mike, but they felt they had to. It was consensual, but definitely pressured, she says. Leah said she hadn’t quite learned how to say no and she didn’t want to think about the reasons her mother pressured them.

Later, Leah says that the incident was humiliating but her mother laughed. Shortly thereafter, Dawn went to bed.

After many years, Dawn apologized for the incident and for her behavior back then.

Hope, Grace & Faith will be released on May 5, 2020.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus but it is expected to return to MTV later this year.