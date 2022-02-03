Teen Mom 2 trolls are still questioning Lux and Creed’s paternity and Kailyn Lowry is over it

Kailyn Lowry claps back at people who question who Lux and Creed’s dad is. Pic credit: MTV

Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 posted a video of her with her four-year-old son, Lux.

As Kailyn is exasperated by the never-ending question she continues to get asked about her two youngest boys, Lux, and one-year-old Creed, and who their father is or isn’t, gets matter-of-fact as she answers.

Kailyn Lowry and her son, Lux, create a video about genetics to show he and Creed have the same father

Kail sarcastically started the video as she asked Lux who was on the screen with her, “Alright, let’s do a little biology lesson. So, first, who’s your dad?”

Lux responded with, “Chris.” Then Kailyn asked Lux, “And who is Romy’s dad?” Lux again declared, “Chris.” Romy is a nickname that Kailyn and Lux call Creed, her youngest child.

Kail went on to then ask Lux, “And I have what color hair?” Lux reacted by looking at Kail’s hair and then said, “Um, black and golden.”

She proceeded to ask Lux what color hair Romy has, and Lux returned her question with one of the same answers he had given about Kailyn’s hair color, which was “golden.”

Kail questioned Lux once more on hair color as she asked Lux what color hair he has, and he countered with “black.”

The last thing that Kailyn asked Lux was, “And what is your race and ethnicity?” Lux replied, “I’m Black, White, and Mexican.”

After all of the questions were asked by Kail and answered by Lux, Kail then dramatically and sarcastically opened her mouth wide in pretend shock, as she said, “Genetics,” and Lux got close to the camera, smiled, and screeched, “Yayyyy!”

As Kail made this video, and @teenmom.tea shared it, it was captioned, “Kail is tired of fans questioning Creeds paternity! #TeenMom2”

What do Teen Mom 2 fans think about the video and Lux’s performance?

Fans responded with love and support for both Kail and her boys in the video’s comment section, as one fan said about Lux, “He is so smart! Love!!! #genetics” with a heart emoji and fire emoji.

Another viewer posted, “TELL THEM LUX” with clapping hands and laughing face emoji.

One other Teen Mom fan claimed, “When the baby has to give a genetics lesson..”

Pic credit: @teenmom.tea/Instagram

Kail is exhausted with defending that Chris Lopez is the baby daddy for both Lux and Creed. Having to defend and explain this fact over and over has taken a toll on both Kail and clearly Lux.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.