Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry explains relationship with mystery man she’s been spotted with lately

Kail Lowry explained her relationship with the mystery man she’s been spotted with recently. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail Lowry has been spotted recently with a mystery man that has Teen Mom 2 fans wondering if she’s in a romantic relationship.

Shortly after Kail’s third baby daddy, Chris Lopez welcomed this third child with his new baby mama, Kail shared a pic of herself with an unidentified man in her Instagram Stories.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry sparks relationship rumors with recent pic

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Teen Mom 2 fans felt that Kail only shared the pic of herself with the man to spite Chris.

The pic Kail shared last week appeared to be a throwback pic and showed herself and the man seated next to each other at some type of event.

The man in question, who Kail tagged in the pic, goes by Keith Splash on Instagram and a quick look at his private Instagram account shows that he’s the owner of Bare Arms Security.

During a recent Q&A on her Instagram Stories, Kail fielded some questions about the man named Keith and his relationship with her.

One of Kail’s fans was curious about his identity and relationship with the Teen Mom 2 star and asked her, “Who was that guy in stories?”

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail Lowry explains relationship with mystery man Keith Splash

Kail explained that Keith is her bodyguard and they are not in a romantic relationship, although most Teen Mom 2 fans felt it looked that way.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“@keith_splash is family & my bodyguard,” Kail revealed.

“That was not a relationship announcement 😂,” she clarified.

As it turns out, Kail met a close friend of hers because of Keith. Her friend Natalie, who has been featured briefly on Teen Mom 2, is actually Keith’s mother.

Another question from one of Kail’s followers asked, “How did you and Natalie become friends.!?”

Kail explained, “Keith is Natalie’s son. We went to college together & when he introduced me to her we clicked right away & now I’m closer to her than him. Still love him tho 😂.”

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

It’s understandable why Kail’s fans would assume she was making a relationship announcement when she posted a pic of herself with Keith.

The pic she shared on her Stories had no reference such as the date it was taken, who Keith Splash was, or which event they were attending.

Kail posted the pic shortly after news broke that her ex, Chris Lopez, welcomed his third son, prompting Teen Mom 2 fans to think that she was looking to garner attention for herself.

Kail did mention in recent months that she is dating, but now that we know Keith isn’t her love interest, it’s unclear what her relationship status is.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.