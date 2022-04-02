Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline laughs off rude insult about her appearance prior to surgery

Jade Cline laughed off a rude comment. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline and her cosmetic makeover took over her storyline for last season’s Teen Mom 2.

She has worked to keep up with her body following cosmetic surgery, and now that the show is back on the air, viewers aren’t afraid to sling insults her way.

After the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, viewers were vocal about Jade’s appearance.

Jade Cline laughs off rude comment from Teen Mom 2 viewer

On Twitter, one viewer wrote, “Jade looks so good without the double chin #TeenMom2”

Jade Cline saw the tweet and decided to quote it and respond. The Teen Mom 2 wrote, “Uhm lol leave me alone”

Jade’s cosmetic surgery was a full debacle which caused issues between her and her parents. Thankfully, she had Briana DeJesus and her friend Shirley to help during recovery. It bonded the two women, and when they both appeared on Teen Mom Family Reunion, they had each other’s backs there too.

The Teen Mom 2 star’s fractured relationship with her mom Christy is playing out on the show right now. Jade will have to make some tough decisions, but those necessary for the functionality of her life and the life of her daughter, Kloie.

She’s come a long way, especially being able to laugh at a viewer’s very rude “double chin” comment. Jade feels good about herself following the surgery, and it shows.

What’s next for Jade Cline on Teen Mom 2?

This season, Jade Cline revealed that Sean Austin went to rehab. Things had gotten bad between them, and he left for Texas to seek treatment.

She’s talked about communicating with him once a week and revealed her hopes of reconciliation when he is clean and sober. It looks like that may happen, too. Kloie loves her dad, and it’s clear Jade loves Sean too.

A lot has changed since Jade moved to Teen Mom 2, and it seems she fits in with the cast and is authentic when telling her story. She isn’t afraid to laugh at herself or come for the critics, especially when they go after her appearance.

It isn’t an easy road, but Jade is going with the flow and embracing being the best mother to Kloie she can while dealing with the heavy stuff her mother and Sean lay on her.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.