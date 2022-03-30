Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline dishes on reconnecting with ‘soulmate’ Sean Austin following rehab

Jade Cline opened up to her fans about rekindling her relationship with Sean Austin upon his return from rehab. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline shared how she reconnected with Sean Austin upon his return from rehab with Teen Mom 2 viewers.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Jade told her fans that her baby daddy and on-again boyfriend Sean attended an “intense” stint in rehab last year.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans are aware, Sean has a history of drug abuse and addiction, prompting him to seek help, as viewers watched this season on the show.

Following the March 29 episode of Teen Mom 2, Jade answered some questions from her fans in her Instagram Stories. One question that seems to pop up quite a bit is how Jade and Sean are doing in their up-and-down relationship.

Jade Cline tells Teen Mom 2 fans she reconnected with Sean Austin ‘immediately’ after his stint in rehab

This time, Jade fielded a question from a curious fan who asked about her relationship with Sean when he finished his time in treatment.

“Did you and Sean reconnect right away or did it take time after he returned?” Jade’s curious fan asked.

According to Jade, it took no time at all for things to return to normal between herself and Sean.

“We reconnected immediately,” Jade told her fans. “We definitely have an amazing relationship.”

Jade continued, “We have grown so close and have really grown together. This is like a dream lol our relationship now is amazing.”

Next, Jade answered a similar question regarding the status of her relationship with Sean that asked, “Are you and Sean still together? Love seeing you guys win ❤.”

Jade calls Sean her ‘soulmate’

Jade only had more words of encouragement to share with her fans and called Sean her “soulmate.”

“Yes he’s def my soulmate ❤,” Jade shared. “So glad we made it through those hard times. We are even closer and stronger now.”

Jade added that growing apart was actually a good thing for her and Sean’s relationship.

“We actually have a mature healthy relationship,” the 24-year-old salon owner told her fans. “It’s so refreshing. Us growing separate helped a lot.”

Although things look to be copacetic off-camera, Jade received some harsh criticism from Teen Mom 2 viewers after the Season 11 premiere. Viewers expressed their disdain for Jade continuing to put up with Sean’s antics and felt their time apart was actually more beneficial than them staying together.

But Jade is sticking by her man and not abandoning him during his struggles, proving she’s always been his biggest cheerleader. When asked how she knew Sean was ready to change, she told her fans, “I just always had faith in him.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.