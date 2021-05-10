Teen Mom 2 fans think Leah and Corey might have been meant for each other, just wrong timing

Reddit users took a poll and most thought Leah and Corey were meant for each other, but the timing was wrong. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Leah Messer and her ex-husband, Corey Simms, were only married for seven months, but fans of the show think they might have been meant for each other had the timing been different.

Reddit users took a poll about different couples from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 and asked voters, “Curious to know which couple you think were right for each other but it was the wrong time.”

The choice of couples included Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer and Corey Simms, Jenelle Evans and Kieffer Delp, Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus, Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton, and Amber Portwood and Matt Baier.

Leah and Corey won the poll, receiving 1.2k votes of the total 1815 votes.

Some Reddit users gave their opinions about Leah and Corey’s failed relationship and marriage, offering suggestions about what could have been done.

One user commented, “I just read Leah’s book last week and was going to make a post about how I truly believe that she and Corey love each other. They were just young and didn’t know how to properly communicate, and they had just been thrust into the world of reality TV fame plus adding in the pressure of a child with special needs.”

They continued, “Leah and Corey were SO YOUNG and didn’t have the tools and the life experience to navigate everything that was thrown at them. Had they been older and had a more solid foundation, I truly believe they would have made it. And I believe that they both feel the same way to this day.”

The original poster agreed and replied, “Yesss i read her book too and I 100% agree”

One Reddit user blamed the ex-couple’s age and “obstacles” for their failed relationship.

“I think Leah and Corey, they were too young and had a bunch of obstacles. I could say the same though about Leah and Jeremy too, with a bit of commitment to sticking out the tough stuff I think that relationship might have worked.”

Amongst the obstacles that Leah and Corey faced was the health of one of their twin daughters, Ali. She was born with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, and the years of seeking answers leading up to her diagnosis took a toll on the young couple.

Some fans mocked Leah and Corey’s relationship

One Reddit user mocked Leah’s two divorces and her extramarital affair with Robbie Kidd. Robbie was Leah’s ex, who she hooked up with several times during her relationship with Corey, and while they took a break from each other.

Leah was also married and is now divorced from her other baby daddy, Jeremy Calvert. Leah recently revealed that she would never get back together with Jeremy.

One commenter wrote, “There’s no excuse to say Leah & Corey because to this day she still can’t keep a husband. Her heart belongs to Robbie’s d**k b***h! 😆”

Leah and Corey didn’t last long as a couple, but they seem to have mastered co-parenting

They weren’t dating long before they discovered Leah was pregnant with twins. Being teenagers at the time, they tried to make their relationship work, but it was a lot of pressure.

Leah admitted that the cheating took place a week before her and Corey’s wedding. Corey couldn’t move past the infidelity and the two called it quits.

Although the couple didn’t last romantically, they’ve continued to co-parent their twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah, and have worked to reach a point where they are respectful of each other.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.