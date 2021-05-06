Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer reveals which ex she’ll never get back together with

Leah revealed which of her exes she’d never get together with again. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer revealed which of her exes she would never consider rekindling a romance with and what to expect this season on Teen Mom 2.

One question a lot of fans frequently ask if whether she’ll get back together with her ex-husband and baby daddy, Jeremy Calvert.

The 29-year-old MTV personality revealed, “There’s absolutely no hope for me and Jeremy getting back together.”

Leah isn’t exactly thrilled that the question about reuniting with Jeremy keeps resurfacing

“And I would love it if fans would just simmer that one out,” said the mom of three, “I’m just focused on my business and at the end of the day, I just want to build something for my daughters at home. I’m open to a date [with other people], but nothing exclusive.”

Jeremy shares eight-year-old daughter Addie with Leah and the former couple was married from 2012 to 2015 after dating for about a year. Leah and Jeremy’s marriage struggles often played out on Teen Mom 2, including Jeremy’s long hours working out of town, and Leah’s addiction to painkillers.

During the sixth season of the show, Jeremy filed divorce papers and they called it quits. Leah recently admitted that she is “content” being single.

Leah recently talked about her addiction struggles and and how rehab has made her a better mom to her girls, Ali, Aleeah and Addie. Leah shares twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah, with ex-husband Corey Simms.

According to Leah, this season of Teen Mom 2 will feature lots of drama

Fans recently saw Leah’s health scare when she discovered a lump on her breast, which she admitted was “difficult” to open up about and film. However, Leah used her experience as a way to teach her daughters the importance of women’s health and regular self-checks.

Leah said of the scary situation, “Being a mom always has its ups and downs, but I discover a lump on my breast this season and it was definitely concerning. But I remained optimistic through it all.”

Leah comments on new Teen Mom 2 cast member, Ashley Jones

“I think her family is so adorable. All of her pictures, too. I talked to her a little bit on social media, so I think it’s great. I’m definitely excited to have her join our cast,” she said of the newest Teen Mom 2 cast member. Ashley replaced Chelsea Houska on the show, and admitted she was “nervous” about taking her spot.

As far as her relationship with Chelsea goes, Leah said, “I don’t get to talk to her that much. I’m still wishing her well, but we really don’t get to talk that often.” Chelsea recently went into detail as to why she chose to leave the show after 10 seasons.

Leah’s breast cancer scare will be featured on this season, and fans can catch up with everything else keeping the mom of three busy on Tuesdays on MTV.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.