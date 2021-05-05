Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer is ‘content’ being single, regrets introducing last boyfriend to her daughters

Leah said she doesn’t want to confuse her daughters when it comes to introducing her boyfriends into their lives. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Leah Messer talked about the importance of waiting to introduce her boyfriends to her daughters, the “biggest mistake” she made and not confusing her girls when it comes to exposing them to new a new man in her life.

“The last guy I dated, we dated for at least four months before I even allowed him to come around my kids,” said the 29-year-old mom of three.

“That was the biggest mistake, honestly. In my opinion, I just don’t want to confuse them with that.”

Leah feels as though she “deserves to date and find that person,” but also treads lightly when it comes to any potential suitor being a part of her girls’ lives.

“Exposing them to my kids’ life is something that I really don’t know that I’m even open to at all. That’s kind of where I’m at. I don’t like to think about it too much.”

The Teen Mom 2 star admitted that she isn’t necessarily seeking a relationship

“I truly believe that whatever is meant for me, I will attract. I’m so content with being on my own and not dealing with any kind of relationship stuff or any confusion being brought into my daughters’ lives.”

“At the end of the day, whatever’s meant to happen, will happen. If you ask me on a date, cool. I might go, I might not. I might stand you up.”

Being a single mom is hard, so Leah explained that she remains “focused” and with staying busy with her “goal and business avenues,” she doesn’t have much time for others areas of her life.

The West Virginia native is undecided about having anymore kids in her future

“There are days when I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I would love to have a son. Then there are days when I’m like, ‘Hell no. I’m not starting over again.’ So it’s kind of that fine line of whatever’s meant to happen will.”

“I’m perfectly content being a mom to the three daughters I have and making sure that they’re successful in life. That’s it.”

Earlier this year, Leah talked about the possibility of more little ones in her future, saying, “Listen, if I were to ever get remarried, and let’s say they didn’t have kids and would want a child, it would have to come with terms and conditions this time because I put my work in!”

Leah shares 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah with ex-husband Corey Simms and 7-year-old Addie with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

The MTV personality has overcome a lot and improved herself

She has definitely overcome a lot of obstacles in her years on the show, including battling addiction, raising daughter Ali who has a rare form of muscular dystrophy, and her recent breast cancer scare.

Fans of the show have watched Leah grow up before their eyes and commend her for improving her life and her girls’ life.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.