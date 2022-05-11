Teen Mom 2 fans react to Kail Lowry selling NSFW products amid filming uncertainty

Kail is selling adult toys now, and some Teen Mom 2 fans are calling her a “sellout.” Pic credit: @babymamasnodramapodcast/Instagram

Kail Lowry’s latest social media endeavor to earn more cash has received plenty of input from Teen Mom 2 fans.

As Teen Mom 2 viewers are aware, Kail opted out of filming most of her segments this season. A recent preview ahead of the Season 11 finale showed Kail admitting that she makes more money podcasting than she does filming for Teen Mom 2, which set off the show’s EP, Larry Musnik.

Musnik called Kail out, making sure she remembered that the show catapulted her to stardom.

Kail Lowry’s latest business venture: selling sex toys

Now, Kail is selling adult toys by Lovehoney, a British company that sells sex toys, lingerie, and erotic gifts. In a new Instagram post, Kail advertised some of the products in honor of “Masturbation May.”

“I’ve always said it’s super important to take care of yourself. This Masturbation May, take the time to love yourself with @womanizerglobal DUO from @lovehoneyofficial,” Kail captioned her video ad.

“This amazing toy offers double stimulation for an experience like any other. The powerful motor has 10 different vibration modes and 12 intensity levels. Follow my link in bio to learn more and use code KAIL20 for 20% off sitewide for a limited time. Thank me later❤,” Kail concluded her caption.

Teen Mom 2 viewers react to ‘sellout’ Kail selling adult toys

Over on Reddit, a Teen Mom 2 fan created a thread, along with a screenshot from Kail’s new Lovehoney ad, called, “Kailyn is a sellout! How much do you think she made from this AD? 🥴”

Teen Mom 2 fans took to the comments where many of them disagreed with the headline. Most of the commenters felt that Kail’s latest online business venture isn’t anything to be alarmed at.

“You realize that just because you hate her and she makes a lot of s***ty decisions, promoting a vibrator is actually not selling out nor is it a bad idea considering the age of her fan base?” one Redditor rhetorically asked.

“I mean, I wouldn’t buy a vibe promoted by Kail but I don’t get how this makes her a ‘sellout’ in any way….” wrote another Teen Mom 2 fan. “Did she say sex toys were against her principles/beliefs at some point before??? If not, she’s not a sellout, she’s a businesswoman doing businesswoman s**t.”

Pic credit: u/sloanegirl91/Reddit

Another Redditor penned, “I don’t really see anything wrong with this… she’s done worse.”

In addition to filming for Teen Mom 2 and hosting three podcasts, Kail also founded the KILLR podcast network and KILLR Entertainment, “an agency representing celebrities and influencers with their personal branding and partnerships.”

Kail is also a New York Times best-selling author, offers her own line of Wall Blush wallpaper, and has collaborated with Yeah Baby Goods on a baby product line. It looks as though Kail has done her homework and lined up plenty of other work opportunities if she is indeed cutting ties with Teen Mom 2 for good.

The Season 11 finale of Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday, May 10 at 8/7c on MTV.