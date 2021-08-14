Teen Mom 2 fans label Kail Lowry ‘entitled’ after she brags about buying $600 worth of houseplants

Kail Lowry bought $600 worth of plants, and critics called her “entitled.” Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry’s critics think she’s “entitled” after the Teen Mom 2 star shared that she dropped $600 on houseplants.

The 29-year-old MTV star shared that she was shopping for a pantsuit to wear to an event this weekend and stopped at Plant Shop Company at her local mall.

Kail documented her excursion on her Instagram Stories and asked her fans if they had ever gone shopping for dress pants but ended up spending $600 on plants instead.

According to one Reddit thread, most Teen Mom 2 fans didn’t relate to Kail’s predicament and accused her of being “entitled.”

One Teen Mom 2 fan took to Reddit to share a screenshot from Kail’s Instagram Story and opened up a discussion with other fans of the show.

Teen Mom 2 fans call Kail Lowry ‘entitled’ for spending $600 on plants

“Kail asks, ‘have you guys ever went shopping for dress pants but end up spending $600 on plants?’ No, Kail. Nobody can relate to that. Read the room,” read the Reddit user’s thread title.

Other Teen Mom 2 fans chimed in and felt that Kail was acting “entitled” by telling her followers how much she spent on plants.

“What is [Kail] gonna do when the MTV money dries up (which could be sooner than she thinks)? I know she has a degree, but has she ever really held down a job? She is waaaay too entitled and lazy to work, and let’s face it, she isn’t saving her money. What is she gonna do?” asked one critic on the Reddit thread.

Is Kail Lowry relatable to fans?

Another one of Kail’s critics commented, “yeah no why would she try to pretend like that’s even slightly relatable- maybe i would look for pants and leave with a fern or a succulent, but the average person can’t spend hundreds of dollars on potted dirt with s**t growing out of it. but who’s gonna tell [kail] that?”

Kail may be visiting Plant Shop Company again soon, as she currently has a home under construction. The 29-year-old MTV star talked about her home-building process and revealed that she’d be open to doing an HGTV spinoff show.

With the dismal ratings that Teen Mom 2 had this past season, it might be wise for Kail and her castmates to keep their side hustles going strong.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.