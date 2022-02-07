Teen Mom 2 fans drag Briana DeJesus, call her ‘thirsty’ for reacting to Chris Lopez shading Kail Lowry

Briana DeJesus responded to Chris Lopez’s post that threw shade at Kail Lowry, and Teen Mom 2 fans called her “thirsty.” Pic credit: MTV and @chrisxlopezz/TikTok

In a recent video, Chris Lopez seemingly threw shade at his ex Kail Lowry, and when Briana DeJesus responded to it, Teen Mom 2 fans accused her of acting “thirsty.”

It’s no secret that Chris Lopez doesn’t get along with his baby mama Kail Lowry. It’s also common knowledge that Kail and Briana DeJesus have been enemies for several years.

Chris seemed to take aim at Kail in a recent TikTok video that he shared on his Instagram account.

In the video, which he captioned, “I got drafts on tuck😂 I’m gone😮‍💨✌🏽,” Chris lip-synced the words, “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but when somebody say they don’t like me, it’s like, ‘Ouch, b***h, you hit me right where I don’t give a f**k.’ I’m gone!”

In the comments section, Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus commented, “Lmfao.”

Chris’ Instagram followers took note of Briana’s comment and slammed her for acting “thirsty.”

Teen Mom 2 fans call Briana DeJesus ‘thirsty’ for laughing at Chris Lopez’s video

“@_brianadejesus thirsty,” commented one of Chris’ followers under Briana’s comment.

Another asked Briana, “@_brianadejesus how old are u again ?”

More comments rolled in, with one of Chris’ fans mocking Briana’s Brazilian butt lift: “@_brianadejesus you couldn’t laugh ALLLL that azz off if you tried LOL😂😂😂😂😂”

Another critic felt Briana commented on Chris’s post to anger her nemesis, Kail.

“@_brianadejesus not you supporting a narcissist just to make someone mad 🤷🏻‍♀️,” the comment read.

One of Briana’s critics felt that Briana hops on the chance to pursue Kail’s exes and wrote, “@_brianadejesus this thirst bucket messy as f Lmaooo bri loves @kaillowry sloppy seconds and thirds.”

Kail Lowry and Briana DeJesus’ tumultuous history

This isn’t the first time Teen Mom 2 fans have accused Briana of acting “thirsty” for Chris’ attention. Last fall, Briana and Chris had a Twitter exchange about boxing. When Chris recommended boxing as a fitness routine for Briana, she responded, “Ima come see u so u can teach me 👀,” prompting critics to label her “thirsty.”

Kail and Briana’s feud began in 2017 when Kail and Javi Marroquin divorced. Shortly after that, Javi and Briana started to date, which didn’t sit well with Kail.

Fast forward, and Kail and Briana’s feud came to a head in the summer of 2021 when Kail filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana.

Kail even accused Briana of sleeping with Chris. In December 2021, Kail told her followers via her Instagram Stories that Briana “allegedly f**ked [Chris] in April.”

Briana later responded to Kail’s accusations, issuing a brief statement that simply read, “No, I didn’t.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.