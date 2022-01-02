Teen Mom 2 fans criticize Javi Marroquin’s parenting for how he’s treated the women in his life

Javi Marroquin’s parenting skills came under fire by Teen Mom 2 fans. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin got roasted for his parenting skills when critics felt he hasn’t been a “good father” to his kids.

Javi appeared alongside his ex-wife Kail Lowry on Teen Mom 2 and viewers watched as they got married, then divorced on the show.

Kail and Javi’s marriage only lasted five years, and they welcomed one child during that time, their eight-year-old son Lincoln.

Javi also shares a second son, three-year-old Eli, with his ex-fiancée Lauren Comeau.

Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin, ex-fiancee Lauren Comeau spend holidays in different states

Teen Mom 2 fans recently discussed Lauren moving on from Javi and spending the holidays with her family in Maine while Javi stayed back in Delaware.

Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram shared several pics from Lauren’s holiday travels as well as one screenshot from Javi’s Instagram Stories.

In the comments section, Teen Mom 2 viewers were triggered when one commenter mentioned that Javi has been a “damn good father,” despite failing in his relationships with women.

Many of the other commenters disagreed and felt that although Javi is present in his sons’ lives, the way he treats their mothers is detrimental and therefore, not a trait of a good father.

Teen Mom 2 viewers criticize Javi Marroquin’s parenting

“He may be s****y in relationships but he’s a damn good father,” the comment read that set off a chain of other comments from Teen Mom 2 viewers.

Another commenter spoke up and felt that if Javi were a good father, he wouldn’t embarrass their mom on TV. The comment seemingly referenced the time he cheated on Lauren Comeau when he reportedly tried to “f**k” his ex, Kail Lowry, in a Wawa parking lot, which played out on Teen Mom 2.

“Damn good fathers don’t embarrass their child’s mother on national tv,” they wrote.

Despite how Javi may have treated the women in his life, the initial commenter felt that he is a present, hands-on dad for his sons Lincoln and Eli.

“I mean when it comes to being there for his kids. Nobody can take away the fact he goes hard for Eli and Lincoln,” their comment read.

Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Javi has come under fire for his parenting. Teen Mom 2 fans recently accused Javi of “toxic” parenting and for pushing Lincoln and Eli too hard.

But, as another Teen Mom 2 fan wrote in the comments, Javi is not an absent father: “Something him and kail have in common. Both of them go hard for their kids.”

