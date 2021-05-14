Teen Mom 2 fans are over Jade Cline, call her ‘draining’

Fans of Teen Mom 2 voiced that their dislike of Jade Cline. Pic credit: MTV



Jade Cline of Teen Mom 2 has many fans of the show speaking out about her attitude and they’re calling her “draining” to watch.

Teen Mom shared a clip from an episode showing the cast of moms experiencing obstacles. Jade’s scene featured her moving out of her house.

The 23-year-old licensed cosmetologist waited until the last minute to pack for the move and waited until dark to even head over to her old house. When she got there, things got chaotic.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Things were disorganized and Jade argued with her ex, Sean, and her parents, while trying to keep her daughter, Kloie out of the way.

Jade got so frustrated, she asked MTV cameras to stop filming

Jade wasn’t able to keep Kloie out of the chaos, and she ended up hurting herself. Jade and Sean continued to argue to the point that Jade asked the camera crews to leave.

Viewers could see someone tearing a camera off the wall before the scene cut to black.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Fans of the show spoke out about the scene from the episode

“Sigh. Jade is such a miserable person. She’s so draining to watch. Gives me anxiety,” one fan wrote.

One Teen Mom 2 fan called Jade “miserable” and “draining to watch.” Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

“EVERYTHING with jade is stressful and irritating. She’s never been happy or calm or even just content. Sis is always on stress mode,” said another fan of the show.

Another fan called Jade, “so damn chaotic.”

More fans spoke out about Jade’s “stressful and irritating” demeanor. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

One fan blamed the people Jade surrounds herself with for her problems: “Jade is ALWAYS SUPER stressed… like girl you’re doing it to yourself, it’s the people you allow around you!”

“shes surrounded by junkies what do you expect,” said one fan, apparently alluding to Jade’s parents and her ex, Sean.

“That house should have already been packed up. That’s her fault,” said one commenter about the fact that Jade was unnecessarily rushing herself and everyone else around last-minute to get things moved out of her house.

Fans of the show called out Jade for procrastinating and felt she was responsible for the stress in her life. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Jade opened up about the status of her relationships with Sean and her mom

Jade recently revealed the status of her relationships with both her mom, Christy and her ex-boyfriend, Sean. She made her breakup from Sean Instagram official last month; when a fan discovered Sean was on a dating app, Jade told her fans they could “have him.”

Their breakup came after only a month after the two were posing for racy pics together and sparking engagement rumors when Jade sported a flashy ring on her left ring finger.

Jade came under fire recently for another reason — not properly securing her daughter, Kloie in her car seat — and fans weren’t afraid to call her out for it.

The mom of one admitted to having plastic surgery in the form of a Brazilian butt lift earlier this year, which she shared will be aired on this season of the show.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.