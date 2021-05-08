Teen Mom 2 fans call out Jade Cline for not using car seat properly with daughter Kloie

Teen Mom 2 fans put Jade Cline on blast after the premiere episode showed her improperly securing her daughter, Kloie in her car seat. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline was put on blast after fans watching the premiere of Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 noticed her daughter wasn’t properly secured in her car seat.

In the episode, Jade took her daughter, Kloie, 3, to daycare before she had to show up to work. Kloie was wearing a puffy coat and was surrounded by stuffed animals and other toys she was holding and some that were on the seat next to her.

Reddit users noticed that the strap on Kloie’s car seat was also improperly placed, and called out Jade for the potentially dangerous situation.

Some Reddit users also commented on the producers and other moms on the show being careless with car safety, as well as sleeping safety when it comes to the kids.

Some fans of Teen Mom 2 were genuinely concerned for Kloie’s safety

One user commented on Jade’s daughter Kloie in her car seat, “She would fall out just trying to grab the crap on the seat,” while another said, “Imagine if they were in an accident? She’d fly across that car!”

The picture that got Reddit users upset over Jade’s misuse of Kloie’s car seat. Pic credit: u/chipsanddip/Reddit

Another Reddit user pointed out their observation of moms on the show not following what they considered safe sleep practices.

“Same with safe sleep. How many times have we seen them put their tiny babies to sleep with heavy blankets, pillows, bumpers, etc. in their cribs? No excuses, cos they literally stress the ABC’s of safe sleep before you leave the hospital AND at the infant checkups,”

Reddit users called out Jade for her misuse of Kloie’s car seat. Pic credit: u/chipsindip/Reddit

Teen Mom 2 fans brought up the fact that Jade isn’t the only mom to practice unsafe driving habits

Some Reddit users brought up the fact that some of the moms in the Teen Mom franchise practice unsafe driving by texting while driving, not wearing seatbelts, and more.

“There’s no car safety in this franchise,” one user wrote. “The girls talk and text while they’re driving, no seatbelts, Jenelle’s road rage incident. So many bad examples you lose count.”

More users commented on the entire Teen Mom franchise practicing unsafe driving. Pic credit: Reddit

Another user was concerned about distracted driving when it comes to the moms, and the fact that it’s caught on film.

“The phone calls and texting while driving are the big ones for me,” the user added. “I don’t understand how they don’t get in trouble for it. It’s literally on camera.”

Even more users commented about the producers being present, but not intervening

Fans of the show threw shade at producers for being present but not calling out the moms. Pic credit: u/chipsindip/Reddit

“I honestly don’t understand how they are surrounded by producers, camera people, sound people etc and NO ONE says “hey before you drive off let’s fix the carseat,” said one user.

Another replied, speculating that the producers were just as unaware of car seat safety, “They most likely don’t know much more about it. Most people are unaware you can’t use puffy straps and that the straps are too low even if she had her buckled in correctly.”

Jade recently talked about her choice to have a Brazilian butt lift earlier this year and how the surgery’s recovery was “really hard,” especially while caring for her three-year-old daughter, Kloie.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 can follow Jade’s surgery and recovery journey this season on the show.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.