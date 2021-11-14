Teen Mom 2: David Eason arrested in North Carolina

David Eason has been arrested in North Carolina. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, spent some more time behind bars over the weekend, according to court records.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was first to report that David was arrested Friday night, November 12, in Columbus County, North Carolina, for a DWI (driving while impaired), driving on a revoked license, and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of his car.

Teen Mom 2 alum David Eason arrested in North Carolina

David’s arrest came on the heels of his wife, Jenelle, tearfully announcing that her most recent clothing line deal fell through, which she blamed on haters.

Jenelle’s husband faces court on Feb.16, 2022, where he’ll have to answer for his three charges.

David’s DWI charge is his fifth, after already being charged with the same in 2012, 2013, and two times in 2014.

David was also previously arrested for “driving with license revoked” (DWRL) in July 2020, though it’s unclear whether he was convicted on last year’s charge.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

According to North Carolina’s DMV site, a resident may permanently lose their license if convicted three or more times of DWRL. Oftentimes a driver’s license being revoked stems from unpaid traffic tickets or failing to appear in court for traffic violations, though David’s reason is unclear.

On Friday, the same day of his arrest, David was scheduled to appear in a New Hanover County court for a previous traffic offense.

David’s “Possession of an Open Container” charge is considered an infraction in the state of North Carolina.

David Eason’s arrest details

Details of David’s arrest that he was taken into custody at 10:37 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12.

He only spent four hours behind bars and was released at 2:35 a.m. after he “bonded out.”

According to another source, per Teen Mom Shaderoom on Instagram, David was “driving through a roadblock and was pulled over.”

David faces a court hearing over his charges on February 16, 2022. According to The Ashley, he also has a court date in Pender County, North Carolina, scheduled for February 9, 2022, over a separate incident where was charged with Driving On a Revoked License, Driving with Expired Tags and/or Registration, as well as Driving with Excessive Speed.

David was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2018 after MTV discovered that he shared homophobic tweets. MTV cut ties with Jenelle just a year later in the wake of David shooting and killing their family dog, Nugget, after it bit their daughter Ensley.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.