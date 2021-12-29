Teen Mom 2 critics mock Jenelle Evans after she asks for ideas for her podcast

Jenelle Evans asked her fans for ideas for her podcast and her critics mocked her. Pic credit: Jenelle Eason/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans came under fire for not having any ideas for topics to discuss on her podcast.

Jenelle’s aptly titled, The Jenelle Evans Podcast, hasn’t recorded in months, since her last episode, That’s My Best Friend, aired in August 2021.

In fact, only two episodes were recorded – the other episode, Daddy Issues, was released in July 2021 and touched on her father’s drinking and drug use.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans to start recording new episodes on her podcast, asks for topic suggestions

On her podcast’s web page, Jenelle’s description reads, “Welcome to The Jenelle Evans’ Podcast, where I can’t be canceled no matter how hard they try. Hahaha! We’re going to talk trending topics, controversies, and speak with unexpected guests each week. Let’s do this!”

Jenelle recently said she was working on finishing up her She Shed, where she’ll be recording new episodes of her podcast.

“I wanted a set spot and I didn’t want to rent any office space when I have that space,” Jenelle explained.

“It’s super easy to walk outside to do it with no kids [sic] yelling in the background,” Jenelle added, “Something that’s just my space to work.”

Now, Jenelle has asked her fans for ideas for topics to record on her podcast, and her critics didn’t waste any time mocking her.

Taking to Reddit in a thread titled “As usual, Jenelle has no actual ideas,” Teen Mom 2 fans reacted to a screenshot from one of Jenelle’s recent Instagram Stories.

“What should I talk about on the podcast?” Jenelle asked her fans on Monday, Dec. 27.

Teen Mom 2 fans mock Jenelle Evans for not having podcast ideas

Other Teen Mom 2 fans took to the comments section and ripped Jenelle for asking her fans for podcast topic ideas.

One mocked Jenelle’s podcast, which only recorded two episodes and has been on a hiatus for months.

They wrote, “Lol she’s still going with that? Hasn’t it been months since the last “episode”?”

“What podcast?” another one of Jenelle’s critics asked. “Did she not stop those after a couple of 10 minutes episodes?”

One Teen Mom 2 fan mocked Jenelle’s “special guest” on her last episode, her husband, David Eason.

“I mean can you top your last special guest?” their comment read.

Pic credit: u/YouKnowHowChoicesBe/Reddit

Another critic mocked Jenelle for not putting out much content and commented, “I think we’re all being too hard and need to leave her alooooooooone(!). It’s unrealistic to expect more than 2 episodes per year after all.”

Jenelle hasn’t had much luck when it comes to securing business ventures and keeping them afloat.

Most recently, Jenelle began selling menstrual panties online after she was dropped from an athleisure clothing line, just days before it was set to launch.

Jenelle blamed a “hate campaign” against her as the reason she was dropped from the clothing line.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.