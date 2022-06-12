Teen Mom 2: Critics bash Briana DeJesus’ outfit choice for daughter Stella’s kindergarten graduation

Briana’s daughter Stella graduated from preschool but all her critics could focus on was her outfit. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Briana DeJesus’ youngest daughter Stella graduated from preschool, but all Teen Mom 2 fans could focus on was her choice of attire.

A lot of parents are commemorating their children graduating this time of year, whether it be from high school or preschool.

Briana is among those parents, her 4-year-old daughter Stella — with whom she shares with her ex, Luis Hernandez — recently graduated from preschool and is preparing to head off to kindergarten in the fall.

Briana DeJesus’ daughter Stella graduates from preschool

Briana shared photos from Stella’s special day on her Instagram, depicting the soon-to-be kindergartener wearing her pink cap and gown as she held her preschool diploma. A swipe right revealed a photo of Stella with her big sister, Nova, with whom Briana shares with her first baby daddy, Devoin Austin.

The third slide in Briana’s carousel post revealed a photo of herself posing with both of her daughters. For her outfit, Briana opted for a short, black sundress paired with a pair of black slides. Her dress had a plunging, low-cut neckline, her ample cleavage taking center stage in the pic.

Over on Reddit, Teen Mom 2 fans discussed the pics from Stella’s graduation, and many of them felt Briana could have chosen a better dress to wear for the occasion.

Teen Mom 2 drag Briana for her outfit choice at Stella’s preschool graduation

One of Briana’s critics wasn’t crazy about her choice of shoes with her dress: “Lol the dress w the slides looks ridiculous.”

Several critics commented on the amount of cleavage Briana bared for the tyke’s ceremony. One said, “If I went to my kids’ school with my breasts exposed that way I would be asked to go home and change.”

Another felt Briana’s dress was better suited for the nightclub. They wrote, “This reminds me of my son’s graduation when people dressed like they were going to the club.”

Pic credit: u/Dflemz/Reddit

“Trash” was a term another one of Briana’s critics used to describe her dress that put her ample cleavage on display. “Who wears a dress w/ that much cleavage to a kindergarten graduation?!?! How trashy can one woman be?” their comment read.

Stella’s father, Luis, has been absent most of her life. During Season 11 of Teen Mom 2, Luis promised Briana that he would be more diligent about making contact with Stella and spending time with their daughter. Despite Briana trying to force him into Stella’s life — which Teen Mom 2 viewers felt was the wrong thing to do — Luis continues to fail his daughter.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and will premiere later this year.