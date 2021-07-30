Teen Mom 2: Chris Lopez speaks out about Kail Lowry spending time with her ex Javi Marroquin

Chris Lopez spoke out about Kail Lowry and Javi Marroquin spending more time together. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, have Kail’s other baby daddy, Chris Lopez, talking about how much time they’re spending together lately.

Kail and Javi recently teamed up and went into business together, offering athletic camps for kids, and seem to be spending a lot more time together as a result.

Kail Lowry and Javi Marroquin have been spending a lot of time together

On Thursday, July 29 Kail shared a pic to her Instagram stories of herself and Javi, looking quite cozy. A fan had written in her Q&A, “Love to see you and Javi getting along,” and Kail shared the pic and responded, “Same! Hopefully it stays this way 😂”

Kail and her ex-husband also bonded recently after Javi’s other baby mama and ex-fiancée, Lauren Comeau, allegedly “hit and kicked” Javi. Chris later admitted that he felt “bad” for Lauren after he caught wind of the incident.

When news broke of Javi calling the police on Lauren, Kail took to her Instagram live to bash Lauren, and Javi joined in the video for a bit, and tried to calm things down and end the conversation.

Knowing that Kail and Javi have a tumultuous history, their time together recently has some speculating they’re an item again; or at least hooking up.

Kail’s ex Chris Lopez addressed her relationship with Javi

Kail’s other baby daddy, Chris Lopez, addressed some rumors and questions from his fans, and the topic of Kail and Javi came up. A fan asked Chris if Kail and Javi were back together.

“Y’all said it, not me. I ain’t say s**t,” Chris told his followers, “I don’t know anything about what the hell they got going on. What people do in their spare time ain’t nothing to do with me, alright? That’s what I’m saying.”

When it comes to Kail and Javi’s possible rekindled romance, Chris made it clear that he doesn’t want to be responsible for any rumors.

“Y’all ain’t about to start no rumors saying that ‘Chris confirm,’ but Chris ain’t confirm s**t. If that’s what those people want it to make it look like they’re doing and if they want y’all to think twice… I don’t know,” Chris concluded.

Chris and Kail couldn’t come to an agreement on custody of their kids, Lux and Creed. So the former couple took it to court, as fans watched at the end of this season on Teen Mom 2.

At least the exes have their sons to bond over — Chris and Kail celebrated their youngest son Creed’s first birthday on Friday, July 30. Both of Creed’s parents paid tribute to the sweet toddler in social media posts.

Teen Mom 2 fans can catch part two of the reunion special on Tuesday, August 3 at 8/7c on MTV.