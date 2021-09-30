Teen Mom 2: Chris Lopez admits he would ‘leave or cheat’ on a partner if they withheld sex

Chris Lopez admitted that he would “leave or cheat on” a partner if they withheld sex from him. Pic credit: @chrisxlopezz/TikTok

Chris Lopez, the newest cast member to join Teen Mom 2, recently admitted that if a partner withheld sex from him, he would “leave or cheat.”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Chris Lopez opened up on the latest episode of his podcast, P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads.

Originally, it was reported that Chris was talking about living with his new girlfriend, Tae — but as Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram pointed out, that was incorrect.

Tae is actually the girlfriend of Chris’s guest on the podcast, someone named Drew, and not Chris’s girlfriend.

Although there’s nothing to report on Chris’s living situation, Kail Lowry’s ex and baby daddy did open up about his needs when it comes to sex.

Chris Lopez would ‘leave or cheat’ without sex in a relationship

During the episode, titled We All Got Needs, Chris wasn’t shy when it came time to talk about going without sex in a relationship.

“Months? Without it [sex]?” Chris asked his co-host, Bread.

If Chris is going months without sex, he admitted that’s when he starts to consider leaving the relationship or getting it elsewhere.

“It gets to a point where I’m going to leave or I’m going to end up cheating,” Chris revealed.

Chris asked his listeners, “As a partner, if you holding sex out for months, are you expecting him to be loyal after a certain time?”

Chris’s revelation comes on the heels of the news he is expecting a third child with a new baby mama, as leaked by his first baby mama, Kail Lowry.

Chris has yet to publicly announce that he’s going to be a dad again, but Kail took it upon herself to congratulate him in an Instagram Story, telling her fans, “Congratulations to Chris & his new family 💙 So exciting for the boys to have a new sibling to love.” Kail and Chris share two sons, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1.

After Kail stole Chris’s thunder, he responded to her leaking his news in a tweet that read, “If they ain’t giving you the right attention I get it but this ain’t the way to get mine.”

Chris Lopez cheating allegations from Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry

On several occasions, Kail has admitted that Chris cheated on her while they were together.

Over the summer, during an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, Kail revealed that when it comes to cheating boyfriends, “I want to say, if I speak from experience, I stay with the cheater.”

In a recent TikTok video, Kail denied that she was throwing shade at any of her baby daddies when she mocked a guy “going back to the one who stays through the cheating.”

Since Chris signed a contract with MTV to appear as a regular on Teen Mom 2, Kail has at least temporarily stepped away from filming, leaving fans wondering if she’ll return next season.

With Chris joining the Teen Mom 2 cast, things could get interesting now that he has a new platform to air his and Kail’s dirty laundry.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.