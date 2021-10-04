Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus slammed for taking daughters on Disney cruise amid financial struggles

Briana DeJesus came under fire for taking her daughters on a luxury Disney cruise amid her alleged financial issues. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 fans slammed Briana DeJesus for taking her daughters on an expensive luxury cruise amid her alleged financial struggles.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 know that a lot of Briana’s storyline since she joined the show has focused around her baby daddies.

Among the issues Briana has with her baby daddies — Devoin Austin with whom she shares daughter, Nova, and Luis Hernandez with whom she shares daughter, Stella — financial issues are at the top of the list.

Briana has complained to both Devoin and Luis about being absent in their daughters’ lives, but also for not contributing enough financially.

During one episode of Teen Mom 2 last year, Briana even invited both Devoin and Luis to her house to go over finances and try to get them to contribute towards their daughters’ monthly expenses.

Briana DeJesus takes daughters on luxury Disney cruise

Now, Briana is under fire from Teen Mom 2 fans for taking her daughters on an expensive cruise vacation amid her child support claims.

On Saturday, October 2, Briana shared a post on her Instagram Feed including a pic of Nova and Stella masked up and posing in front of a replica of the Disney cruise ship they are on.

Briana’s location showed that she and her girls are enjoying their time on the cruise ship, Disney Dream, which offers three, four, or five-day cruises to the Bahamas. The cruise starts at around $1,500 for two guests for a three-night stay aboard the Disney Dream.

“We made it ❤️ #dream #annualtrip,” Briana captioned her post, which garnered some criticism from her followers.

Teen Mom 2 fans shade Briana DeJesus over expensive cruise

A few of Briana’s Instagram followers pointed out that her daughters’ cruise looked expensive and reminded other Teen Mom 2 fans that Briana often cries poor to Devoin and Luis.

“That cruise so expensive!!!!” wrote one of Briana’s followers on the post.

Another one of Briana’s followers seemed to call her out for hypocrisy and commented, “Yet she [cries] poverty to her baby daddies 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️”

Briana recently began promoting her OnlyFans account again amid her financial struggles. Briana has told her fans that she pulls in a hefty amount of income from OnlyFans.

In March 2021, Briana bragged about her earnings on the internet content subscription service, claiming she earned more than $10,000 in her first week on the app.

Briana told her fans of joining OnlyFans, “Life is crazy. How I just made 10k+ in a week with only fans and no my vagina is not out or titties.”

Briana earns a decent income from filming Teen Mom 2 alone, so add on her earnings from OnlyFans as well as her regular 9-5 job, and it seems as though she should be set, financially speaking.

Briana also earns a chunk of her income from the clicks she gets off clickbait articles she shares on Twitter and Instagram, with her 1.2 million followers on Instagram alone.

The 27-year-old mom of two has earned enough money that she paid cash for her current home, which she shares with her mom Roxanne, sister Brittany, and daughters Nova and Stella.

Whether Briana should be taking her daughters on expensive cruises while she’s asking their fathers for money is still up for debate, but it looks like Nova and Stella are going to enjoy their experience regardless.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.