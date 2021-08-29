Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus responds to being called bitter for bashing Devoin Austin

Briana DeJesus gives props to Devoin Austin and says she’s not bitter. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is speaking out after getting bashed for her constant criticism of baby daddy Devoin Austin. Briana spoke out after being tagged in a recent photo of Devoin hanging out with her two girls, Nova and Stella.

Nova is Devoin’s child that he shares with Briana but her younger sister Stella has a different dad Luis Hernandez– who comes in and out of Stella’s life. However, viewers have been applauding Devoin for stepping up and loving Stella even though she’s not his child.

And after he posted a sweet photo hanging out with the two girls yesterday, people have been tagging Briana and calling her out for bashing Devoin and not giving him the props he deserves.

Briana DeJesus speaks on Devoin Austin

The Teen Mom 2 star took to social media a few hours ago to get a few things off her chest after people commented on the photo posted by Devoin.

“Y’a’ll cant ALWAYS hold me accountable for the things I’ve said in the past,” wrote Briana. “Those were real emotions and very much valid ones too! I give credit where it’s due! If I really thought someone was bad for my kids, I wouldn’t have the girls around them.”

The mom-of-two also made it known that while she does give credit to Devoin for what he’s been doing, it doesn’t take away from things that are missing.

“[Just because] I acknowledge the credit doesn’t mean the things that aren’t being fulfilled just get ignored…There’s tons of potential out there and I think once all of those categories are met, I think It’ll open up so many more opportunities for others and. myself. Let’s pray on it,” said the MTV star.

Pic credit:@briandejesus/Instagram

Briana DeJesus says she’s not bitter

The Teen Mom 2 cast member had more things to get off her chest and she shared another post on Instagram with a message for people who say that she’s bitter.

“I think people don’t understand that all I ever wanted was for my kids to have top-tier fathers. A father that I didn’t really have and with that being said I didn’t like half a** s**t and I knew there was potential so I fought hard for it,” said Briana.

She continued, “Others may look at it like I was keeping my kids away or others will call me bitter but what would I be bitter about? I don’t fall into that category. I just want what’s best for my kids and I think that justifies a lot of my actions or words.”

Pic credit:@briandejesus/Instagram

Before ending her post, Briana noted, “I’m growing up and I realized that I can’t always have it my way and that my way isn’t the only way. I’ll keep wishing for the best and in the end, I know it’ll all come together like it’s supposed to.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.