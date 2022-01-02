Teen Mom 2: Bar Smith receives backlash for sharing pregnancy prank

Bar Smith’s fans weren’t happy after he pulled an online pregnancy prank. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Bar Smith was trying to get a laugh out of his fans when he pulled a pregnancy prank online, but one of his fans didn’t find it funny.

Bar Smith and Ashley Jones of Teen Mom 2 are a fun-loving couple and it shows in their online activity.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Bar Smith recently pranked his Instagram followers when he implied that Ashley was pregnant.

The 24-year-old Teen Mom 2 star shared a sonogram pic in his Instagram Stories and tagged Ashley.

Teen Mom 2 star Bar Smith shares pregnancy prank

Bar added the caption, “God snuck in a surprise for the new year 🤍 We can’t wait to welcome this bundle of joy into our home. I couldn’t keep it a secret anymore because it’s not mine. IDK whose baby this is but congrats to them.”

Ashley shared Bar’s Story to hers and jokingly asked to be left out of his pranks.

“Don’t put me in this s**t 😂😂,” Ashley wrote on top of Bar’s sonogram pic.

Pic credit @barbadbreed/Instagram

Bar Smith comes under fire in his DMs for ‘unamusing’ prank

It seemed as though Bar’s prank likely garnered a few laughs aside from Ashley’s, as he aimed to do. But one fan, in particular, had a problem with Bar playing jokes when it comes to announcing pregnancies.

The critic took to Bar’s DMs to voice their disapproval.

“Fake pregnancy announcements aren’t funny, grow up,” Bar’s critic wrote.

Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Despite their criticism of Bar’s prank, the fan then friend-requested Bar.

“Hella mad 😂,” Bar wrote below a screenshot of the DM.

Bar and Ashley have been fending off pregnancy rumors for months now.

Annoyed by the constant rumors that she’s pregnant, Ashley fired back at the unwarranted questions she was receiving.

“Once I do get pregnant I will not share the news because y’all are negative and irritating,” Ashley told her curious fans.

Pic credit: @barbadbreed/Instagram

Ashley found herself explaining and defending her recent weight gain when it prompted even more pregnancy rumors.

“I wonder when I will have this baby y’all keep talking about,” Ashley replied, once again responding to questions about whether she and Bar were expecting baby #2.

Bar chimed in, noting that he’s loving Ashley’s newfound curves.

“People act like people don’t gain weight,” Bar commented. “She thick and I like it shidddddd be having fun.”

Next up for Bar and Ashley will be their appearance on the highly anticipated Teen Mom spinoff, Family Reunion, which premieres next month on MTV.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, January 11 at 8/7c on MTV followed by the premiere of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.