Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry says she’s ‘not done’ having children

Former Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry says eventually, she wants to expand her family.

Currently, the MTV alum has four children, although it’s suspected that she secretly welcomed a fifth child last year.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Barely Famous, she revealed to her guest, country singer and actress Jana Kramer, that despite initially not wanting any children, being a mom has grown on her.

The duo chatted about motherhood being a fulfilling job, and Jana revealed that she’s always known she wanted to be a mother.

Kailyn chimed in and added, “I somehow ended up with all these kids. I never wanted to be a mom.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“But when I had my first [child Isaac], I was like… I grew up an only child, so once I had one, I was like, ‘He can’t be like me. We gotta have lots of kids.'”

When Jana asked Kailyn whether she would try for a girl, Kailyn instantly answered, “No.”

That’s when Kailyn revealed that although she wouldn’t try for a specific gender, she still wants to have more children.

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry: ‘I’m trying to convince myself that I’m done’ having kids

“I’m not done, but I wouldn’t specifically try for a girl,” Kailyn added. “I said I was done in the past, but I think I’m trying to convince myself that I’m done, so I say it out loud lots of times.”

Kailyn shares her four (verified) sons with three of her exes. She and Jo Rivera share their 13-year-old son, Isaac; Kailyn and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin share one son, 9-year-old Lincoln; and Kailyn and Chris Lopez share two sons, Lux, 5, and Creed, 2.

Kailyn and Jo were just teenagers when they were in a relationship and welcomed Isaac into the world. Their tumultuous romance played out during their time on Teen Mom 2. Jo went on to marry Vee Rivera, who has since mended her relationship with Kailyn and co-hosts Baby Mamas No Drama with her.

Kailyn was married to her only spouse among her baby daddies, Javi, from 2021 until 2017. She and Chris dated on and off for several years and seemingly split for good when she became pregnant with Creed.

Does Kailyn have four or five children?

These days, Kailyn is in a relationship with Elijah Scott, the presumed father of her “secret” fifth child, who is reportedly a son named Elijah Rio Lowry Scott, or Rio, for short.

Kailyn has yet to formally confirm or deny the fifth baby rumor dubbed “Kail Babygate.” She did tell her fans and critics that she didn’t give birth in December 2022, but many of them took that to mean that she actually welcomed a child in November 2022.

Teen Mom sleuths are convinced Kailyn has a fifth son after spotting numerous clues on social media in recent months. Among the clues are spotting an infant car seat base in Kailyn’s car and hearing a baby cooing as she recorded a video in her Instagram Story.

Perhaps the most damning evidence was photos of Kailyn leaked last summer. In the candid shots captured by the paparazzi, Kailyn appeared to be pregnant as she walked with Elijah while running errands.

It wouldn’t come as a complete shock if Kailyn decided to expand her brood. In 2021, she revealed that she was undergoing egg retrieval.

During an episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, Kailyn told her listeners, “I’m literally freezing my eggs for the sole reason if I end up with someone who doesn’t have children of their own and wants children. I would consider it because it would literally be a 50/50 situation.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.