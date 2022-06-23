Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry says she ‘doesn’t even care’ if she gains weight on her new medication

Kail wants to feel better and doesn’t care if weight gain is a side effect. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry has been struggling with depression recently. The Teen Mom 2 alum made a medication change that could cause weight gain, but she’s fine with it.

Since leaving the Teen Mom franchise behind following Season 11, Kail has been focusing on her podcasting career and her personal life.

As Kail’s followers know, she’s been dealing with a heavy bout of depression and has been open about her struggles and trying to find a plan of care that works for her. She told her followers that depression is a battle she “truly wish[es] on no one.”

She has openly discussed being in therapy (now twice a week) on her podcasts and made it known that she began taking Zoloft after her friend made a call to her doctor out of desperation. However, Kail has been unhappy with the side effects of Zoloft and recently made a change to her medication.

Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry reveals medication change to treat depression

On Twitter earlier this week, Kail shared with her followers, “Last day on Zoloft. Hello lexapro.” Zoloft and Lexapro are both SSRI antidepressants, but each works differently within the body for different disorders.

Pic credit: @KailLowry/Twitter

Kail was unhappy with Zoloft making her feel tired, something that depression was already doing in her daily life. She hopes that switching to Lexapro will give her more energy.

However, one of Kail’s Twitter followers shared their experience and claimed that although Lexapro worked for them, it caused them to gain a lot of weight.

“I gained a lot on Lexapro. I was fat & happy 🤣,” they replied to Kail, who wasn’t fazed by the possibility of packing on some extra pounds.

Kail isn’t fazed by gaining more weight if it means she’s ‘happy again’

Kail quote retweeted the reply and shared that her main goal is finding happiness, not her appearance. Kail, who has struggled to lose weight recently, responded, “If I’m happy again, I don’t even care about the weight gain.”

Pic credit: @KailLowry/Twitter

Some of Kail’s followers offered their experiences with taking antidepressants. One gave her some encouraging news: “Been on lexapro for two weeks. Finally not wanting to sleep my life away. Good luck!”

Kail appreciated the input and hoped the same for herself. She replied, “I hope this happens to me. I never slept as much in my entire life as I did in 3 months on Zoloft.”

