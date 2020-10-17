Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp got candid about her recent firing during a recent interview.

Teddi explained that while she felt defeated after Bravo told her she was fired, but ultimately, her journey on RHOBH ended on a high note.

“In the big scheme of things, I came out unscathed. My kids are healthy and happy and my marriage is good and my friendships are good,” Teddi told Us Weekly on its Getting Real with the Housewives podcast.

She added, “I’m still friends with a lot of the women on the show and I wish everybody a ton of success. I think that especially what we’re going through right now in the pandemic and all of these things, I feel like maybe I was, like, being looked out for in some way.”

Teddi explained that she felt that if she continued with another season, she could have encountered more drama on the show that could’ve impacted her friendships, kids or marriage.

Teddi’s response to being fired

Teddi was very candid when it came to announcing that she was fired from RHOBH. Unlike many other housewives, she was upfront about being fired and poked jabs at fans’ complaints that she was too boring or irrelevant.

While discussing her announcement with Us Weekly, she shaded previous Real Housewives stars and accused them of lying about being dismissed from the franchise.

“You see every time a housewife leaves and they’re like, ‘It was a joint decision’ and I was like, ‘I can’t do that.’ I know every time I read that, it’s not true,” Teddi told the outlet.

She explained that she felt like it would be dishonest to sugar coat it and wanted to make sure the truth got out.

“I have to be transparent because, for me, that’s how I went into the show, the good, the bad and the ugly,” Teddi said. “There’s going to be that pain because it felt like a rejection or something like that. But in the end, I am who I am and I have to be straight forward with the people in my life with what happened.”

Will Teddi ever return to the franchise?

Teddi did not seem to jump at the theoretical opportunity to reappear on the show. However, she didn’t automatically shut it down.

She explained that while she wouldn’t be able make a clear decision on the matter at the time, she would be open to reappearing on the show if she fully understood why she was invited back.

She wouldn’t want to be thrown into an ambush or any situation that made her “feel uncomfortable.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.