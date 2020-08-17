Teddi Mellencamp takes aim at RHOBH haters who wish harm on her children

Teddi Mellencamp has been getting a lot of hate this season, and now that hate has spilled over to her family.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been fielding backlash for the role she played in the Denise Richards/Brandi Glanville affair rumor.

Brandi revealed the allegations to Teddi and her friend Kyle Richards right before they jetted off to Rome on their cast trip. The former RHOBH alum also claimed that the Wild Things actress had said some mean things about them.

As the women landed in Rome, Teddi confronted Denise about what she had reportedly said about her, and she also dropped the affair bomb on the group.

This did not sit well with some viewers who accused Mellencamp of stirring the pot.

However, now they’re taking things too far- some have wished harm on her kids, so Teddi is speaking out!

Teddi has a message for the haters

During a recent Instagram video, the Bravo alum had a message for viewers spewing hate on her family and especially her kids.

“You don’t always have to agree with me,” Teddi wrote. “You don’t even have to like me, but wishing someone would die is taking it to the next level.”

The mom-of-four continued, “Please watch the show. Enjoy it. It’s entertainment and our lives can be crazy! Pick your faves and your villains, laugh, cry, relate, etc. but wishing death on another human is just wrong on so many levels. I hope those that follow me or those that just come on to troll can understand and respect that this needs to stop.”

In the video, Teddi reiterated the sentiments, explaining what she has experienced over the past few weeks.

“I had so many comments in my last post saying that wish I was dead, wishing harmful things on my children and that’s really where like enough is enough,” said the reality TV personality.

She added, “You guys tune in for drama, then enjoy the drama but coming after people you do not know and wishing they died has gotta stop!”

Fans respond to Teddi’s video

Many fans responded to Teddi’s video agreeing that wishing death on someone is taking it too far.

However, they certainly didn’t go easy on the 39-year-old for how things have played out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The comments were littered with viewers calling her a mean girl for spilling the rumor about Denise to the group.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.