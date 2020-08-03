Teddi Mellencamp updates RHOBH fans on baby Dove’s recovery after neurosurgery

Bravo housewife Teddi Mellencamp is sharing an update about her daughter Dove, with fans on social media.

Thankfully, it seems that things are moving in a positive direction for the toddler.

The mom-of-three has been going through a lot of drama on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

However, it pales in comparison to what she and her family have been enduring due to Dove’s medical condition.

Soon after the baby’s birth, Teddi and her husband Edwin Arroyave found out that their third child was diagnosed with Lambdoid Craniosynostosis.

The 39-year-old shared a heartbreaking post on social media that Dove would have to undergo neurosurgery in August.

Now there’s another update.

It has been four days since baby Dove’s surgery and it seems the worst is behind them.

Teddi says Dove is home after neurosurgery

The accountability coach recently shared a post on Instagram, noting that Dove has undergone neurosurgery and that things are looking up.

While Teddi recounted her feelings of anxiety in learning about her baby’s condition, it seems she can now rest a little easier knowing that the surgery went well.

“It’s crazy how resilient kids are,” writes the RHOBH alum.

“Dove is going into Day 4 post neurosurgery with both eyes open. The swelling went down, she passed all her markers and we have been sent home much earlier than expected. I am so grateful for so many things and feeling really blessed.”

Before ending her message, she had some special words for her five-month-old saying, “We love you so much baby Dove and know you are going to live whatever life you dream of 🕊 #craniosynostosis.”

Teddi gets support from other Bravo housewives

Teddi’s post was met with an overwhelming amount of love and positive messages for baby Dove from her fellow Bravo housewives and a few other celebrities.

The messages kept pouring in along with sweet Dove emojis.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Brandi Glanville and Erika Girardi all chimed in with hearts and prayer emojis.

Teddi’s BFF, Kyle Richards also wrote in the comment, “Love you so much baby Dove ❤️🕊”

“Bless her sweet heart. 🕊 praying for a quick recovery,” writes former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, Tamra Judge.

Other familiar names showing their support for Teddi and her family were Stassi Shroeder from Vanderpump Rules, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke from the Orange County franchise.

We are happy to hear that baby Dove is doing well in her recovery.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.