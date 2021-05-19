Tayshia Adams spoke out on Twitter regarding her MTV Movie & TV Award win for The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia Adams spoke out after accepting an MTV Movie & TV Award for The Bachelorette as Best Dating Show.

In a Twitter post, Tayshia called the surprising win “a dream.”

This came on the heels of her acceptance speech at the awards show, which aired on MTV Monday, May 17.

The long-running reality TV show beat out 90 Day Fiancé, Ex On The Beach, Love Is Blind, and Ready to Love to ultimately win a Golden Popcorn statuette.

“While I am the one up here accepting this award, honestly, this award goes to Bachelor Nation — all the people behind the camera, but also all the fans,” she said after accepting the trophy.

“My season was very unexpected the way that it all played out but also, at the same time, God’s timing is what’s supposed to be,” she continued.

Tayshia gave a nod to fiancé Zac Clark in her speech

AHHHHHH!!!!!! What a freakin DREAM!!!!! https://t.co/CdgsVntWgy — Tayshia Adams (@tayshia) May 18, 2021

Tayshia gave a heartfelt thanks to her fiancé Zac Clark, realizing that had she never stepped into the shoes of Clare Crawley, who exited her season early after finding love fast with Dale Moss, they would have never met.

“I just want to thank everybody, especially my fiancé, Zac Clark, because I wouldn’t be with him unless the show [never] happened,” she said while holding her statuette. “Also, everybody else in the production, you guys are like my family. Love wins,” reported People Magazine.

Zac and Tayshia became engaged during the show’s December 2020 finale. Zac revealed that his love for Tayshia grew even more after rewatching the season back as it aired in the Fall and Winter of 2020.

Zac said Tayshia stepping in and picking up the pieces was a testament to her strength and abilities.

“Her ability to kind of navigate all that and hold space for a lot of those challenging conversations that she did have, many of which I didn’t even know was going on until actually watching the season back. It made me love her even more,” he exclaimed to Us Weekly.

Zac said that being a part of The Bachelorette cast could have brought up feelings of jealousy between himself and the other men who competed to win Tayshia’s heart. He managed to combat that by leaning into his strength and the bond he had created with the stunning show lead.

Tayshia and Kaitlyn Bristowe take over hosting duties for The Bachelorette

Next up, Katie Thurston, who competed on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, will take on a new role as the lead of her own season of The Bachelorette.

Fellow Season 25 Bachelor contestant Michelle Young will follow as the star of the Fall season of the series after Katie.

The Bachelorette debuts on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.