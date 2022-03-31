Tayshia Adams reacts to Jesse Palmer as The Bachelorette host

Tayshia Adams opens up about Jesse Palmer hosting The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia Adams got real on how she feels about Jesse Palmer taking over as host of The Bachelorette.

After co-hosting the show alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe for two back-to-back seasons, Tayshia was passed over to host again for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s Season.

Tayshia revealed how she found out about the news, her reaction to Jesse as host, and whether she would ever return to the franchise.

Tayshia Adams confirms she was told Jesse Palmer would host The Bachelorette

The former Bachelorette revealed that she found out Jesse Palmer would host The Bachelorette weeks before the news was made public in an interview with Us Weekly.

“Kaitlyn and I both had a phone call weeks prior saying that they were going to go forward with Jesse, so it wasn’t really a surprise,” Tayshia said.

She also added that she was happy for Jesse and excited to see him take on the new journey alongside Rachel and Gabby.

Tayshia also doubled down on her recent trend of pulling away from the franchise by saying she had not watched the show recently. The TV personality was quick to add that she had been busy but would watch in the future.

Tayshia Adams reveals if she would be willing to return to The Bachelorette

Tayshia also hinted that she would not be opposed to returning to the franchise at some point in the future.

“I’m not going to lie,” Tayshia said. “I feel like I definitely add to the diversity factor and progressing the show, so I would love to be a part of hosting or being a part of the franchise in the future, but as for now, I feel like they made a decision.”

Former Bachelorettes Tayshia and Kaitlyn were brought into the hosting position after the lack of diversity on the show was highlighted by problematic comments by host Chris Harrison.

Kaitlyn previously opened up about her disappointment on not hosting the new season, but Tayshia has remained tight-lipped until now.

It appears the reality TV star is currently focused on herself, however, as she also revealed she’s not ready to date after her split with Zac Clark.

Tayshia has been thriving since her time on the show and thrilling fans with her travel and fashion content. She even recently showed off an eye-catching look for the Oscars as she stepped out in a daring black dress.

The Bachelorette returns on July 11th on ABC.