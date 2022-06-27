Tayshia Adams opens up about Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s split and whether she knew

Tayshia Adams talks Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya split. Pic credit: ABC; @kingbabatunde/Instagram

Fans were shocked when Bachelor Nation heard the news last week that Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young had called it quits.

Tayshia Adams, a fellow Bachelor alum and good friend of Michelle’s, has recently talked about how heartbroken she is for Michelle after hearing the news.

Now Tayshia is weighing in on whether or not she knew the split was coming and if she was surprised that it happened.

Tayshia Adams dishes on the Michelle Young/Nayte Olukoya break up

As Tayshia appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she talked about the split in her amazingly tight, black dress, complete with numerous cutouts all over.

During the segment that was captured on TikTok, Tayshia claimed, “I actually was [surprised]. Truthfully, only because I know she poured her heart and soul into that process and the journey of it all, and she really wanted to be married.”

Tayshia went on to declare, “It breaks my heart. Why would I ever want to see any of my friends sad and not in a relationship?” Tayshia and fellow alum Kaitlyn Bristowe both co-hosted Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette, where she chose Nayte as her winner at the end.

Andy Cohen had some things to add

While Tayshia was extremely stunned by the breakup news, Andy seemed less shocked. In fact, he sarcastically stated during the show, “I was shocked, I mean a Bachelor couple not making it… Has there ever been a couple from The Bachelor that has not made it?”

Tayshia, while one of those couples herself, after choosing Zac Clark as her winner after taking over Clare Crawley’s season, laughed it off. She even bantered back with Andy and said, while smiling, she couldn’t believe he said that.

Michelle and Nayte speak out about their break up

Since the news broke, and both Michelle and Nayte individually put out statements regarding their split, Bachelor Nation has heard from both of them.

While Nayte has posted a few social media photos, he also put out another post recently, with a numbered list of things he wanted fans to know, including wanting people to know he did not cheat on Michelle.

Michelle also posted to her Instagram once as she thanked Bachelor Nation for their support and love. She was on a getaway with her two closest friends, whom she has been able to lean on for support during this difficult time.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.