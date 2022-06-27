Tayshia Adams stuns in tight black dress with tons of cut outs

Tayshia Adams stuns in black dress. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia Adams splits her time between Los Angeles and New York City as she continues to work as a social media influencer and also has been working on modeling for fashion and beauty.

Tayshia has been known to model many monochromatic ensembles and outfits, as she has been seen in all yellow, hot pink, white, and black pieces.

Recently, as Tayshia walked the streets of Manhattan, New York, she was seen modeling a tight black dress with cutouts all over.

Tayshia Adams walks the New York City streets in a stunning dress

On her Instagram page, Tayshia posted four photos of herself from different angles to show off the numerous cutouts in her tight, black dress.

She paired the dress with black heels, gold, dangly earrings, and a thick gold band around her arm.

Fans can tell that Tayshia is happy and having the best time as the smile on her face lights up the photos. In one picture, she has her hand up as if waving to someone as she walks by.

Tayshia captioned her post, “The club house is calling… @bravoandy,” speaking about Andy Cohen, the host, and producer of Bravo’s talk show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Bachelor Nation alums react to Tayshia’s post and photos

Jesse Palmer, current host for all three shows in The Bachelor franchise, commented first as he wrote, “Get ‘em @tayshia!!!” Also, @bachelor_dishes_the_dirt added, “Why, yes it is!!!!!” Tayshia also received many fire-flame emojis in her comments.

Corinne Olympios, who was seen as a villain five years ago on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, and who was recently linked to Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, posted, “Beautyyyyy.”

Ali (Fedotowsky) Manno, recently in the headlines as she found out she had a half-sister that neither she nor their dad had any clue about, exclaimed, “So cute!”

Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

More Bachelor Nation fans show their love for Tayshia

One fan claimed, “She serves again,” while another wrote, “Sheesh,” and both included numerous fire flame emojis.

Another woman exclaimed, “You are stunning! Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. When people say nasty things they’re jealous!!” This comment comes after an internet troll hated on Tayshia after she posted a picture in a bikini on her Instagram page, and her ex, Zac Clark, defended her.

Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

It seems that Tayshia is enjoying life as she was all smiles in her black dress. While she hasn’t found the one yet, fans are hopeful she will in the future.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.