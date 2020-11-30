Tayshia Adams didn’t appear to spend Thanksgiving with her Bachelorette choice

Tayshia Adams is currently watching her season of The Bachelorette play out on ABC.

She’s determined to find love as she searches for her next partner in life. So far, her season is much less dramatic than Clare Crawley’s short season.

But unlike Clare, who saw Dale Moss in private during the time off from The Bachelorette, it seems Tayshia isn’t spending time with her potential winner from the show.

In fact, for Thanksgiving, Tayshia decided to head home to her parents and snuggle up with some friends and family members.

Tayshia Adams revealed she went home to her parents

Before heading home, Tayshia went on Instagram Live to let fans know she was excited about Thanksgiving. She was excited about relaxing and drinking with her family.

Because of COVID-19, she was excited to come home and get spoiled.

This weekend, she shared a few Instagram Stories while hanging out at her parents’ house, but one person was noticeably missing.

Tayshia may have invited her man to the Thanksgiving weekend, or he might not have been there. She could have chosen not to film him in her stories.

As we reported last week, Zac Clark got Tayshia’s final rose. Reality Steve spoiled the news earlier this month by revealing Tayshia really wanted another contestant but settled on Zac, with who she also had a strong connection.

Reality Steve revealed that the two did not get engaged, and he believes their relationship is rocky.

Tayshia Adams revealed to producers she didn’t want to get engaged

Apparently, Tayshia had no plans on getting engaged when she was offered the role of The Bachelorette. Tayshia may have gotten her way, as she reportedly told producers she had no desire to get engaged on the show.

She told them she hoped she would walk away with a boyfriend more than anything else.

She may have gotten her wish. However, Reality Steve reports Tayshia might not be interested in leaving California behind. On the other hand, Zac runs a business out of New York City and may not want to leave either.

Similar to her relationship with John Paul Jones, long-distance may be the reason why the two don’t end up together.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.