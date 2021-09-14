Tayshia Adams’ calls Brendan’s actions toward Natasha Parker ‘disgusting’

The Bachelorette alum, Tayshia Adams, calls Brendan Morais’ actions toward Natasha Parker “disgusting.” Pic credit: ABC

Brendan Morais quickly went from fan favorite to Bachelor in Paradise villain after he was accused of coming on the show for the wrong reasons.

After admitting to “navigating” Paradise in hopes that Pieper James would walk in, it was Natasha Parker that was hurt in the crossfire.

Brendan famously gained his fan base after he self-eliminated on Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette, and Tayshia had a lot to say once she heard Natasha’s side of the story.

Natasha Parker tells her side of the story

Natasha Parker recently opened up to Bachelor Nation alums Joe Amabile and Tayshia Adams’ regarding her side of the events that recently happened on Bachelor in Paradise.

“The thing that people didn’t see him saying to me was, he really wanted to take this slow,” she began. “And the reason why he wanted to navigate our relationship slowly was because he’s been married before, he’s been divorced.”

She added, “He would bring it up so much that I’m like, this guy is like really struggling.”

While she could feel he was guarded, couples were quickly forming on the beach but Brendan assured her it was due to his previous heartbreak.

“I’m a very patient person and I saw that he was struggling, but again, thought that was because of his [divorce],” Natasha concluded.

Tayshia Adams’ says Brendan’s actions toward Natasha Parker were ‘disgusting’

It’s clear Tayshia Adams did not like that Brendan used his divorce as a way of excusing his distance toward Natasha Parker.

Tayshia Adams, “That comment makes me so upset that he is again blaming a previous thing, that’s actually a very painful thing to go through.”

“This is like so far away from like me and Brendan so…I’m not trying to bring myself into it but the fact is, like, I know what that actually feels like and it’s actually something that I bonded with him on because it’s such a painful experience,” the Bachelorette alum responded. “That’s something he was using to manipulate a situation.”

“The fact that someone did that is so disgusting to me because you being a compassionate person, of course, you’re like, ‘Oh my god, that’s a really tough thing to go through,'” she continued.

Adding that she can really relate to Natasha’s experience, “I’m sorry but he said that on my season f*****g too and I ate it up then because obviously, I felt the same exact way.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.