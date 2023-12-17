Taylor Hale defends Nicole Franzel against online haters

Big Brother: Reindeer Games features Taylor Hale and Nicole Franzel. The ladies have survived the first three episodes and are still in the running for the $1000,000 prize.

Nicole ended her reality TV retirement to appear on Reindeer Games, putting herself up against eight other Big Brother legends.

Taylor recently won Big Brother 24 and wanted to see how she could do against some memorable alums. It also appears Taylor may have struck up a friendship with Nicole.

Nicole has received some backlash on social media for returning to the show, with some fans pointing out her participation in making fun of Ian Terry on Big Brother 22.

Some social media users have also seriously crossed the line by mentioning Nicole’s weight and how different she looks compared to her last Big Brother appearance.

Taylor wants her social media followers to know she’s not interested in hearing anything negative about Nicole.

Nicole Franzel defended by Taylor Hale

“I don’t get the Franzel hate,” Taylor began a post to X (formerly known as Twitter).

“That girl stays in Ubly, MI with her husband and baby minding her business. If you’ve got something to say about her, don’t say it around me,” Taylor added.

Nicole indeed spends her free time back home in Michigan. Some houseguests spend weeks partying together when seasons end, but Nicole typically heads home.

That was the case after filming Big Brother: Reindeer Games as well. While many participants hung out together (for a while) and seemed to continue partying, Nicole returned to her husband (Victor Arroyo) and their son Arrow.

Nicole even shared an image of injuries she suffered while playing Reindeer Games. It suggests there is a rough challenge coming soon on the show.

Will Taylor or Nicole become the Reindeer Games winner? Make sure to keep tuning in to find out!

Taylor responds to the online hate Nicole is receiving. Pic credit: @TheTayMack/X

