Taylor Armstrong talks return to Real Housewives, hints at RHOC role in new season

Taylor Armstrong reveals her RHOC status ahead of Season 17. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Soon-to-be The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Taylor Armstrong hinted at whether her role in the upcoming season will be in a “friend of” capacity or if she’ll hold the coveted status as a full-time orange holder.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Taylor is set to be the first Housewife to swap franchises.

She originally got her start as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise. During her time on the show, Taylor’s storylines often featured the hardships of her life.

In 2011, Taylor filed for divorce from her then-husband, Russell Armstrong, citing he had been both physically and verbally abusive towards her.

Taylor’s life was then upended just a month following her divorce from Russell when he died by suicide.

Since then, Taylor has been working on rebuilding her life and bringing happiness back into existence.

In a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, Taylor shared her excitement about joining the RHOC ladies and teased her status on the show.

RHOBH alum Taylor Armstrong talks making the switch to RHOC

While speaking to the outlet at iHeartRadio’s 2022 Jingle Ball, Taylor dished on returning to the Real Housewives.

When asked for a status update on the role she’ll play in the upcoming Season 17 of RHOC, Taylor played coy about the situation.

“Can we talk about some orange juice,” she joked. “I mean, mama has some juice right now. But I need to have a whole orange.”

She then joked that someone’s going to have to talk to Bravo exec Andy Cohen about her status.

Taylor elaborated that she’s going to have to be more naughty in order to secure an orange.

Despite dropping hints all over the place, Taylor ultimately managed to elude the questions.

Taylor reflects on her return to the Housewives universe

Although she refused to directly answer the question about being a full-time cast member, Taylor didn’t hesitate to reflect on her return to Bravo.

“My Real Housewives return has been so amazing,” she shared.

Taylor added that her life prior to her return was heavily marked with tragedy and pain. With her return to Bravo, she says she’s in a much better place and is thrilled to be back in the reality television world.

“My life is so happy, and I’m surrounded by so many cool people,” she noted.

Fans will have to tune in when Season 17 premieres to find out just how much of Taylor we’ll be seeing.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.