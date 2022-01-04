Tanzanian star Rosa Ree has 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans swooning

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans have been expressing their fondness for Rosa Ree after the latest episode. Pic credit: TLC

Hot Tanzanian hip hop artist Rosa Ree captured the attention and interest of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers after her personality shined through during her meeting with Usman Umar and Kim Menzies in Zanzibar.

Before the meeting, Kim had reservations about the situation and was guarded and upset because she felt threatened. All that changed when Rosa Ree turned out to be very gracious and warm toward Kim and very receptive and supportive of Usman and Kim’s relationship.

Rosa Ree was already big in Africa and had a large following of her own with 2.6 million followers on Instagram before the latest episode and now it appears that she has a wealth of 90 Day Fiance fans as well.

Rosa Ree is popular with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans after the latest episode

A Reddit thread was started celebrating Rosa Ree and the way she handled the meeting with Usman and Kim and took the time to make Kim not feel threatened.

The thread shared a photo of Rosa Ree as the subject with the caption, “Rosa Ree… Oh my (heart eyes emoji).”

Rosa Ree was the topic of a Reddit thread. Pic credit: @u/click_for_sour_belts/Reddit

The comments section lit up with 90 Day fans who shared their opinions on Rosa Ree’s time on the episode.

One person described, “She’s super beautiful and very charismatic! Also, I love her voice and demeanor. This was a smart PR move, as it will expose her to a large demographic. (It seems like she already had brand deals and success as an influencer based on Instagram.) I am sorry she had had to entangle herself with the mess of Usman but glad that she’ll reap the benefits! She handled the situation very well!”

Pic credit: @u/click_for_sour_belts/Reddit

Someone else shared, “I was like damn, hope a collab with Usman doesn’t mess up her career over there. She seems out of his league in every sense.”

Pic credit: @u/click_for_sour_belts/Reddit

Will 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers see Rosa Ree again?

Rosa Ree told Usman that she could provide the dancers he was looking for in his music video shoot in Tanzania. With that said, it’s possible that Rosa Ree will make an appearance at the shoot since she is lending out some of her people.

Another cameo by Rosa Ree would more than likely be welcomed by Before the 90 Days fans who seem to have attached to her charisma.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.