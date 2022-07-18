Tania Maduro opens up to 90 Day Fiance fans about her spirituality

Tania Maduro gave 90 Day Fiance fans a glimpse into her spirituality. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Tania Maduro has told fans throughout her time in the franchise that she is passionate about socio-political activism and metaphysics.

On Tania’s Instagram, she often reshares social justice initiatives and platforms and adds her own opinions on things she sees in the news.

Along those same lines of opening up about her beliefs, Tania talked about her spirituality and what she does to stay connected through a recent post shared with fans.

The 31-year-old shared a photo of an altar she keeps in her house commemorating her loved ones who have passed.

Tania also indicated what else she leaves at the altar and, in doing so, also revealed what she is doing for work these days.

Tania was originally on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance alongside her now-estranged South African husband, Syngin Colchester. The pair have since appeared on Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Bares All, 90 Day DIaries, Foody Call, and Love Games.

Their tearful breakup and final goodbye unfolded on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, where Syngin’s bachelor journey was subsequently followed.

Tania Maduro opened up to 90 Day Fiance fans about her spirituality

Through her Instagram Stories, Tania shared a picture and accompanying explanation that gave a peek into her spirituality.

Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

In the photo was a picture of an older man, flowers, shot glasses, and coins, among other things.

In the explanation for the photo, Tania wrote, “I don’t talk much about my spirituality. Here’s a glimpse: This is my dining room. Ancestor altar. Water. Vodka. Money. And I put plates of food sometimes. Flowers courtesy of my new banquet job.”

Tania Maduro was spotted filming for Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life

In mid-March 2022, Tania was spotted filming for Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life in Aruba.

A 90 Day fan was on the same beach as cameras were rolling on Tania and had to sign a waiver to appear on the show. They claimed to have gotten a positive confirmation from someone in the film crew that they were, in fact, filming for The Single Life.

As no official announcement has been made about the cast or premiere date for Season 3 of the hit spinoff, 90 Day fans can watch Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance in the meantime.

Premiering soon is Season 7 of Happily Ever After? which promises to bring a lot of drama with familiar 90 Day faces.

