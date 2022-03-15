Tania Maduro spotted filming for Season 3 of The Single Life, 90 Day Fiance fans react

Tania Maduro was spotted filming for the next season of 90 Day: The Single Life. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like 90 Day Fiance alum Tania Maduro isn’t ready to hang it up with the franchise just yet as she was recently spotted filming for a new season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

90 Day Fiance fans first met Tania during Season 7 of the flagship show when she met and fell in love with South African native Syngin Colchester.

Tania and Syngin’s whirlwind romance played out for audiences, as did the demise of their marriage during Season 5 of Happily Ever After?

Syngin later went on to appear on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life as he reentered the dating world after splitting from Tania, although they had trouble completely cutting the cord.

90 Day Fiance fan spots Tania Maduro filming for The Single Life

Now, it’s Tania’s turn to dip her toes back into the dating pool as she’s been spotted filming for Season 3 of The Single Life.

Reality TV show blogger True Crime Jankie shared a post on Instagram from a fan who shared their run-in with Tania in a Reddit post titled “Film crew interrupted my beach day.”

The Redditor described their interaction with Tania while vacationing in Aruba.

“Production crew was filming Tania on Eagle Beach in Aruba last week,” they wrote. “I nearly s**t my pants when a producer walked up to us with waivers. He said we were in their shots for their entire segment. I asked if they were filming The Single Life, he said yes! There will definitely be a season 3. I’M A STAR! ⭐️”

90 Day Fiance fans have mixed reactions to Tania Maduro joining The Single Life

90 Day Fiance viewers took to the comments section and shared their mixed reactions to seeing Tania have a turn at finding love on The Single Life.

“Yes!!!” wrote one excited fan.

Another penned, “I’d rather see her, than Syngin.”

“Not surprised,” read another comment. “Good for her though. If he was able to get his moment on there, she should be able to milk it too.”

Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagram

Other 90 Day: The Single Life fans weren’t as excited about seeing Tania grace their TV screens next season.

“A good reason NOT TO WATCH,” commented one of Tania’s critics.

Another said, “Time to quit watching!” upon hearing the news of Tania joining the cast of The Single Life.

Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagram

“This show has gone so far downhill,” wrote one disgruntled commenter. “Not interested at all. They’re picking the absolute worst cast members to continue these imbecilic and boring storylines.”

Another one of Tania’s critics commented, “💯🤡 she complains too much. They always want to bring back the most annoying ass people 🙄.”

The last time 90 Day Fiance viewers saw Tania was last month during The Single Life Tell All. Tania hinted last year that she would be joining the cast of The Single Life, but didn’t confirm which season. Now fans know to expect to see her in Season 3, so stay tuned as more information becomes available.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.