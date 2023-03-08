Tania Maduro claps back at 90 Day Fiance critic who slammed her divorce video

90 Day Fiance alum Tania Maduro famously got the first on-camera live divorce in 90 Day Fiance history from her South African husband Syngin Colchester during the Tell All for Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Since her appearance that season, Tania has started a YouTube channel that acts as both a vlog for what she’s doing currently and a nostalgia bank where she shares past footage of her and Syngin.

In a recent teaser post she shared on Instagram, Tania filmed herself going to drop off the divorce papers at the courthouse, and she got negative attention in the comments that she addressed.

Before dropping the paperwork off, Tania said she and Syngin were still legally married on paper. She also made the point that people can be divorced but still remain both mentally and emotionally married.

The video cut to Tania outside, about to turn in the paperwork as she remarked happily that she was with her “boo.”

In her caption, Tania wrote, “You saw Syngin and I sign the papers… but does that mean we’re officially divorced? I’ve gone through a lot of emotions during this process.” She told fans there was a “Divorce Part 1 and Part 2 video” on her YouTube channel and told fans to subscribe “for more on my love life and beyond!”

Tania Maduro clapped back at a 90 Day Fiance critic dissing her divorce video

Tania’s divorce video did not sit well with some 90 Day Fiance viewers.

One critic shared a comment that got over ten likes, saying, “Does it get exhausting faking all this?”

Tania landed in the comments to defend herself and the video. She replied, “just dont be a hater and watch the videos. This is life bro. It aint simple for any of us.”

Tania clapped back at a 90 Day Fiance critic. Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

Tania’s exchange with the critic continued.

The critic jabbed, “ok I watched it so you’re dropping off divorce papers with your new dude lmao modern day women in a nut 🐚.”

Tania clapped back, “modern day woman in a nutshell. Handling everything cuz the man did nothing and left everything for her to do and pay. lol youre right!”

Tania and her critic went back and forth. Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

Outside of any drama she might engage with on Instagram, Tania personally has a lot going on. She launched her own website with an emphasis on an exciting upcoming experience.

Tania Maduro wants 90 Day Fiance fans to travel with her

Tania’s website, Life with Tania, is described as “A Home for Multidimensional Humans to give others a glimpse into all that Tania’s life encompasses.”

Her website has links to all her social media accounts, resources for entrepreneurship, holistic resources, training information, and a section about who Tania is inside and outside of 90 Day Fiance.

One of the most exciting parts of her website is her “Travel With Me” section, where Tania has been advertising an upcoming Thanksgiving-time 2023 sisterhood retreat to Aruba. “Accommodation, Snorkeling, Boat Cruise, Beach Days, Self-care day, Jeep tour and more” are included in her package.

For a private room, Tania requires a “$500 deposit that will go towards your total of $2350.” For shared rooms, the deposit is the same, and the total price is “$1950.”

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Discovery+.