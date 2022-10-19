Tania Maduro gets nostalgic about history with Syngin Colchester

Tania Maduro got nostalgic about Syngin Colchester. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Tania Maduro has been heading down memory lane regarding her relationship with her now-estranged husband, Syngin Colchester.

Tania has released a series of videos from the time before she and Syngin were affiliated with the 90 Day franchise.

On her Instagram, she teased what took place on the third episode of the Syngin nostalgia series. All four videos can be found on Tania’s YouTube channel under her Before the 90 Days playlist.

In the video Tania shared on her Instagram, she described the video by saying, “Releasing stories and more from the past! Take a walk down memory lane as I share about our almost 4 month journey in Southeast Asia!”

The video showed Tania on the back of a motorbike behind Syngin, who was driving. Syngin gave a thumbs up to the camera while Tania had a beaming smile on her face.

Tania noted that the nostalgia series “is almost over” and tried to drive traffic to her YouTube channel.

Life after breaking up for Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester

Tania and Syngin’s tearful final goodbye and official breakup were featured on Season 2 of The Single Life, where Syngin was a main cast member.

His subsequent foray back into bachelor life and dating was highlighted for the rest of the season.

Since then, Syngin has moved from Arizona to California, and he recently debuted his new girlfriend.

Tania is currently a cast member on Season 3 of The Single Life, and she has been trying to find love in Aruba while still technically married to Syngin.

In a private interview, Tania said she would never try to go back with Syngin and that she has closed that chapter of her life.

The Single Life viewers are watching Tania struggle with communicating her not divorced status with new partners and have already watched it affect one of her love interests negatively.

The “soulmate” gate on 90 Day Fiance

When Tania and Syngin were originally on Season 7 of Happily Ever After? Tania had the two of them sit down for a reading with an astrology advisor who asked Tania if she felt a soulmate connection with Syngin.

When Tania answered that she did not think Syngin was her soulmate and instead thought her first love was her soulmate, Syngin, who said he thought Tania was his soulmate, was taken aback and hurt.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.