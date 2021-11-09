Tania and Syngin may have split but they’re still friends and here’s proof

There is proof that Tania and Syngin may still be friends after breaking up. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance couple Tania and Syngin have broken up and Syngin has been cast as a member of the upcoming season of 90 Day: The Single Life, but there may be proof that the pair have remained cool with each other.

Tania and Syngin had playful banter in the comments of her recent post that gave Syngin photo credit. Their positive communication could signal that they are still friends even after breaking up.

Tania famously said that she didn’t believe Syngin was her soulmate, and while that may be true, it seems that they can still maintain a friendship.

The idea does still linger that they may not be completely done with each other, as Syngin spilled the tea that they still live together and have sex. Their home and relationship life will be incorporated into this season of The Single Life.

Tania posted a 2017 throwback photo of herself in a sunset scene where she looks to be cupping the sun.

Her caption read, “Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.”

Interestingly, she gave Syngin photo credit after what seems like a back and forth with Syngin in the comments which could be seen as proof that they are cool with each other after their breakup.

Syngin jumped into the comments and said, “Hey i was ther hahaha.”

Tania responded, “@syngin_colchester lol wait I should give you photo Cred. Because I like if when you give it to me.”

Syngin replied, “hahahah ooo thanks I cant believe that was 2017 wow.”

Why did Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro break up?

During his appearance on 90 Day Bares All, Syngin revealed that he has come to the conclusion that he does not ever want children and children are something that Tania knows she wants.

With that said, the dissolution of their marriage under those circumstances may be for the best since they want completely different things.

It was apparent on several occasions throughout their time within the 90 Day Fiance franchise that they were on two different pages. Syngin and Tania even fought about their different goals in front of Syngin’s family over dinner in a fiery display.

Syngin’s friends also felt like Tania was overbearing to Syngin’s free spirit and predicted the breakup at one point.

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life begins streaming on Friday, November 12 on Discovery+.