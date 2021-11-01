90 Day Bares All host Shaun Robinson delved into the personal lives of some of the 90 Day Fiance stars. Pic credit: TLC

Some scandalous disclosures were made on 90 Day Bares All this week as host Shaun Robinson interviewed and played games with Colt, Vanessa, and Debbie as well as Syngin and Jorge.

As is Bares All fashion, there was a lot of oversharing and even some sneak peeks into the upcoming season of 90 Day: The Single Life which Debbie and Syngin will be a part of.

90 Day Bares All went there with Debbie Johnson, Colt Johnson, and Vanessa Guerra

Colt and Vanessa admitted that they still have problems being on the same page in the bedroom and that Vanessa is still annoyed by Colt’s need to talk during sex.

Debbie then joined the stage and debuted her recent makeover ahead of her appearance on The Single Life and even showed off her new tattoo of a butterfly on her chest.

A clip of the upcoming season was played where Debbie revealed to Vanessa that she also has a proclivity for talking a lot in bed and that during a recent encounter she had with a man he told her to shut up.

Vanessa and Debbie played a game where they had to guess information about Colt as he answered questions given by Shaun. The game led to Colt admitting that he has slept with over 40 women and that his favorite feature of his is his eyes, although Debbie guessed that the answer would be his nether regions.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A game that revealed some scandalous information was played on 90 Day Bares All. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Bares All caught up with Jorge Nava and Syngin Colchester

Jorge Nava joined Colt, Vanessa, and Debbie on stage and discussed where he is at in his life. Everyone congratulated him on welcoming his first child with his girlfriend and he said that he has completely moved on from Anfisa.

He said they are still legally married but that they haven’t spoken since June 2020. Shaun asked a lot of questions about his incarceration from his marijuana offense and Jorge told the story of how it all went down.

Jorge said that he got caught with almost 300 pounds of marijuana while trafficking it to Arizona and that he spent two years locked up because of it. While he was locked up he lost over 150 pounds and said his experience in prison wasn’t all that bad.

Syngin took Jorge’s place on stage and dropped the news and details of his breakup from Tania. He said it was ultimately due to his life decision not to have children knowing that Tania wants them.

A clip of The Single Life was played and Syngin admitted that, even though he and Tania were broken up, they were still living together and having sex.

A game of “Never Have I Ever” was played by everyone, including Syngin’s best friend Andrew from South Africa. It came out that Vanessa has partaken in several threesomes, Syngin is a nudist, and Debbie has gone streaking before.

Syngin joined the stage for a raucous time with his fellow 90 Day Fiance alum. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Bares All Season 2 airs Sundays on Discovery+.