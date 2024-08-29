Tamra Judge reacts to RHOC viewers who want her fired: ‘Keep watching, you’ll all see the truth’

Tamra Judge has infuriated fans so much this season that some are even calling for her to be fired, but we’ve seen that song and dance before.

The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers saw how that worked out when the outspoken Bravo star was put on pause for two seasons.

The franchise took a downward spiral, and it wasn’t long before fans of the show begged for her return.

Tamra returned in Season 17 and didn’t hesitate to stir things up.

However, the RHOC villain is speaking out after seeing the outcry regarding her behavior.

The backlash is due to Tamra’s new alliance with returning Housewife Alexis Bellino, as they’ve teamed up to torture Shannon Beador.

That hasn’t been faring well for the duo because now viewers want them both axed from the show.

Tamra Judge responds to RHOC fans who want her fired from the show

The RHOC star talked about the ongoing backlash during an episode of her podcast Two ts in a Pod with co-host Teddi Mellencamp.

Tamra expressed surprise at the response from viewers, telling listeners, “I went in this whole season thinking I’m being a good friend, I’m not enabling. And look how it’s come out.”

While answering questions on the podcast, Tamra was asked how she feels about people “hating on villains and wanting them fired.”

“I’m a perfect example. They wanted me gone,” responded the 56-year-old. “I’m the truth-teller. I’m not a f**king villain! Maybe my delivery isn’t as sweet as pie but you know what? That’s how I am.”

Tamra also reflected on her previous RHOC stint when people wanted her fired and then changed their minds.

“I get fired, and people wanted me fired. And then everybody was up in arms, ‘Bring her back,’” noted Tamra. “And then they brought me back. And then they’re like, ‘Oh my god, she’s so mean. Fire her!’”

Tamra teases ‘You’ll all see the truth’ about Shannon Beador

Tamra is using Shannon’s own words against her amid blowback about the way she’s been treating her former friend.

However, Tamra teased that things will change as the season continues.

“Keep watching. you’ll all see the truth,” she wrote in the comment section of an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, was that Tamra’s way of throwing shade at Shannon again?

In Season 9 Shannon said those words during a heated argument with Heather and Terry Dubrow.

Back then, there were already talks of the RHOC star abusing alcohol, and her unhinged behavior during her fight with the Dubrows didn’t help her case.

Tamra hinted at that by reusing Shannon’s quote, but in her own words, we’ll “keep watching” to see how this pans out.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.