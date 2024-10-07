Tamra Judge hints RHOC cast gunned for her during Season 18 reunion

Tamra Judge is having her worst season as a Housewife during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18.

Tamra has gone out of her way to stir the pot and get some coveted screentime.

The long-running cast member solidified herself as one of the biggest villains on reality TV thanks to her outlandish actions this year.

It sounds like her co-stars called her out for her behavior during the reunion filming.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the RHOC Season 18 reunion filmed Sunday and featured the cast coming back together for the first time since filming concluded on the season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Tamra secured the first chair at the reunion alongside her enemy, Shannon Beador, whom we’re sure had many things to say about her former friend’s actions this season.

Tamra Judge has a shady response to the RHOC reunion. Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Pedranti, Heather Dubrow, Katie Ginella, and Alexis Bellino were also present to open up about the rocky season.

Tamra is in a lot of trouble with her co-stars

Tamra took to Instagram late Sunday night to reveal the reunion was in the can.

But with the cast unable to offer fans any spoilers, Tamra used Miley Cyrus to send a message to her followers.

The 57-year-old shared a video of Miley’s viral video in which the hitmaker said, “They tried to kill your favorite b***h.”

It’s a not-so-subtle message because it indicates that the ladies had plenty to say to Tamra throughout what’s sure to be an action-packed event.

As we’ve said countless times at this point, Tamra has struggled to take accountability for her actions.

Instead, she’s deflected the blame to her co-stars, claiming that the editing is making her look worse than she is.

It’s not really an excuse, but perhaps the ladies came for her and called her out for what she did to them.

Tamra has said a lot of things away from the show that we’re sure will be a hot topic, but the drama could secure her another season.

She may go low to pursue her co-stars, but RHOC probably wouldn’t have been dramatic this season without her pulling strings and revealing off-camera information.

Is the sun about to set on Tamra Judge for good?

There’s no denying that Tamra puts on a good show, but if everyone turns on her, would she even have any allies left next season?

The only cast member who will mindlessly follow her is Alexis Bellino, and there’s no telling whether she’ll even secure another season.

We have many questions about the reunion, but unfortunately, we’ll have to wait months for a resolution.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.